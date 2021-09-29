'Hannity' on Biden's foreign policies, Afghanistan withdrawal
This is a rush transcript from "Hannity" September 28, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Think of it 45 days, 45 days since hundreds and hundreds of Americans their families abandoned behind enemy lines -- 45 days since thousands of green cardholders, people eligible to be in this country legally were abandoned. Forty-five days since thousands of SIV holders and their families were abandoned, and our Afghan allies.www.foxnews.com
Comments / 1