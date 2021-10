Tennessee Titans linebacker Ola Adeniyi knew he wasn’t going to have anything handed to him. So when he got his opportunity, he knew he had to make it count. That’s exactly what he did in Sunday’s 33-30 overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks. It’s hard to argue the Titans would have won the game without him. After all, Adeniyi’s third-down sack of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in overtime — which honestly should have been a safety — forced Seattle to punt from its own 1-yard line.

