Rep. Jackson Fights to Defend Second Amendment Rights

Dear Donald Trump, as you consider yet another run for office in 2024, please also consider that, by then, Trumpism will be dead (three years is an eternity in politics). Also, please recall that you lost the popular vote in 2016 (to an incredibly weak opponent) by nearly 3 million votes -- and by more than 7 million in 2020. The fact is, the majority of Americans have never wanted you as their president, ever.

