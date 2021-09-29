Zach Banner returns to Pittsburgh Steelers practice on Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with a number of struggles early in the 2021 season. One issue in which the team knew they could experience growing pains is the coming together of the new offensive line. Although the line has shown some improvements in various aspects of their game, they are still a work in progress. While some have called on the Steelers to sign outside help to bolster the group, it would still take time to get a new player up to speed to help right away.