KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas man was sentenced 180 months in prison following an attack on a federal law enforcement agent during an undercover operation. In May 2021, Nicholas Newman, 20, of Kansas City pleaded guilty to one count of forcible assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon and guilty to one count of using, carrying, possessing, and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime. In September 2021,

