Marist School is mourning the loss of 17-year-old Helen Bawak-Manyi Wamey who died suddenly Sept. 29 after contracting meningitis. Wamey was a senior set to graduate next spring and was described by the school as a "joyful, delightful young woman." Wamey loved biology and volunteered with the American Red Cross in honor of her aunt who was diagnosed with cancer. She planned to become a doctor and continue to help people.

OBITUARIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO