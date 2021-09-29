DuClaw Reintroduces Euforia

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – From the mountains of Asheville to the sunny shores of Wilmington, Hi-Wire Brewing plans to check off another stop on the North Carolina map by opening a new retail location in the state’s largest city of Charlotte. This new brewery and taproom, set to open in Spring 2022, will become the fourth North Carolina city in which the Asheville-based brewery has opened premises, though it marks the sixth location in the state including three Asheville locations, and the eighth in the company overall with out-of-state taprooms in Knoxville, Tennessee, and Louisville, Kentucky. Hi-Wire has opened or is in the process of opening three of those locations in just the past 10 months with the Wilmington, North Carolina, spot opening mid-December 2020, Louisville opening late in August 2021, and Asheville’s RAD Beer Garden and Distribution Center set to open in November of this year.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO