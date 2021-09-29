Drew Barrymore gushes over ex-husband Will Kopelman's new wife

Drew Barrymore keeps her kids off social media so they can enjoy being young. The 'Charlie's Angels' star - who has Olive, nine, and Frankie, seven, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman - prefers to keep her kids' faces off her Instagram account, even though they love social media, because she wants them to be able to enjoy being kids and joked they "get in a bad mood" when they aren't in front of the camera.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO