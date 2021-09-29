U of A professors receive grant to research Hispanic health paradox

The “Hispanic health paradox” refers to the longer life expectancy and better health outcomes that some hispanic and latino patients can have despite facing greater social and economic risks. Two psychology professors at U of A received a grant to study this paradox. One of those professors, Dr. John Ruiz, discussed his research with Horizonte’s José Cardenas. The main question of this research is not if the health paradox exists, but why it exists and what are the factors that contribute to this paradox.