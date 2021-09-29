Here's Where You Can Find the Most Affordable and Expensive Michelin-starred Meals
Restaurants that have earned coveted Michelin stars no doubt come with a hefty price tag — but just how much an average meal costs can vary by country. So, global foodie magazine Chef's Pencil recently analyzed 450 restaurants, revealing the destinations with the most affordable and expensive Michelin-starred meals. According to its report, the cheapest meals can be found in Thailand, while Denmark is home to the priciest.www.foodandwine.com
