CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Here's Where You Can Find the Most Affordable and Expensive Michelin-starred Meals

By Rachel Chang
Food & Wine
Food & Wine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRestaurants that have earned coveted Michelin stars no doubt come with a hefty price tag — but just how much an average meal costs can vary by country. So, global foodie magazine Chef's Pencil recently analyzed 450 restaurants, revealing the destinations with the most affordable and expensive Michelin-starred meals. According to its report, the cheapest meals can be found in Thailand, while Denmark is home to the priciest.

www.foodandwine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Asia is slowly reopening to travelers. Here’s where you can go.

While many of Americans’ favorite international tourism destinations across Europe, Africa and the Caribbean have reopened (albeit with fits and starts), most of Asia remains largely closed to leisure travelers. The World Tourism Organization estimates the number of international tourist arrivals in Asia and the Pacific region to be down 95 percent in 2021 compared to 2019 numbers.
WORLD
The Independent

Only two British establishments named in Worlds 50 Best Restaurants awards

Just two British restaurants have been featured in this year’s prestigious list of the world’s 50 best restaurants. The annual ranking, known as the “Oscars of gastronomy”, sees more than 1,000 respected food writers, critics, chefs, restaurateurs and culinary experts vote for the world’s best.Both UK winners are based in the east London borough of Hackney and located less than a mile away from one another. Described as “quintessential British with a twist”, The Clove Club came in 32nd place. The restaurant was commended for a bill that is “refreshing and full of surprises” that “playfully mingles with tradition”.Down the...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michelin#A La Carte#Rotterdam#Food Drink#Chef S Pencil#Seo
Food & Wine

Biscoff Cookie Beer Exists Thanks to a Collaboration Between Two U.K. Breweries

Is it even legal to buy Biscoff cookies and eat them at home? I always associate the tiny, crisp cookies from Belgium's Lotus Bakeries with two very specific situations: drinking coffee at a (clearly very fancy) café or flying on an airplane. But here's another Biscoff moment I am totally on board with: putting the cookies in beer.
DRINKS
Food & Wine

What to Know About Monaco's Luxurious Tree-to-Bottle Liqueurs

When you think of Monaco, a tiny nation roughly half the size of New York City's Central Park, you may imagine The Grand Prix de Monte Carlo, exclusive hotels, grand yachts, and people gambling in their Sunday best. But the country is also extremely lush — green spaces make up 20 percent of the two square kilometers. One such green space is the Heritage Tree Trail, created by The Prince Albert II Foundation in 2013 to support Monaco's commitment against deforestation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
Country
Portugal
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
Country
Switzerland
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Food & Wine

The 100 Best Things to Eat at Disney World

To celebrate Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary, we've rounded up the best foods, drinks, and snacks at the iconic park. As Walt Disney World launches into an 18-month celebration of the resort's 50th anniversary, park goers have never been better fed. From corn dogs to kimchi ramen, burgers to birria, Mickey pretzels to Mediterranean small plates, there's so much to get into right now, so much to talk about, even in the middle of a pandemic.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Holiday prices up 15% for 2022 and bookings returning to normal, says Tui

Europe’s biggest holiday company says average selling prices for summer 2022 are up 15 per cent compared with the same season in 2019. In a market update, Tui also said that it expects the number of holidays sold next summer to be close to pre-pandemic levels.The Anglo-German firm reported it had sold 5.2 million holidays for the summer 2021 season. Half of them were taken during July and August, representing twice as many sold as in the summer of 2020.Sales of late summer holidays in Germany and the Netherlands are reported to be “well ahead of summer 19 levels in...
WORLD
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
FOXBusiness

Supermarket giant ends in-store butcher service, moves to packaged meat

Australian supermarket giant Coles is sending its butchers packing – at least to other departments – announcing that all of its more than 800 stores will end in-store butcher services and offer only pre-packaged meats. The move will impact roughly 1,570 of the firm's 120,000 employees, and their union says...
RETAIL
The Independent

10 best winter candles you need in your home this season

While we might mourn the end of the warmer weather, there’s no better excuse to hunker down and shut out the rest of the world with a delectable winter candle – not least during the festive season.The perfect antidote to dark mornings and the freezing cold, home scents have got a lot more sophisticated in recent years. Inspired by walks through the woods and crackling firesides – with notes of smoky tobacco, herbs and spices – winter candles are the perfect accompaniment to a festive dinner party, a quiet evening getting lost in a good book, or to just brighten...
HOME & GARDEN
Robb Report

How to Make a Tuxedo No. 2, a Gin Martini With a Surprising Absinthe Accent

If the Martini is a tailored suit, then the Tuxedo No. 2 is, well, a tuxedo. It’s a dressed-up Martini—or perhaps dressed down, more on that in a moment—but in either case it’s a Martini with a bit of extra panache. It trades the Martini’s diamond-like clarity and simplicity for the resonant depth of maraschino and the punch of absinthe—a bold act, perhaps, but also one that earns the cocktail its name. In the summer of 1886, a young financier named James Brown Potter attended a social club party in upstate New York. He had recently returned from a trip to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

This New 148-Foot Hybrid Trimaran Concept Can Sail Silently and Emissions Free

VPLP’s latest trimaran concept is ruffling feathers for all the right reasons. The French studio’s disruptive new 148-footer, which goes by the name of Seaffinity, takes cues from “the world of seabirds” in terms of both propulsion and aesthetics. Penned under the direction of noted yacht designer Patrick le Quément, the vessel’s monolithic shape was inspired by the lightness, fluidity and beauty of the seagull. There is almost a total fusion between the two hulls and the coachroof that results in a streamlined silhouette similar to a gull’s. Seaffinity can also traverse the globe silently and sans emissions, just like our feathered friends...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

The Macallan Just Released a Rare Double-Cask 30 Year Old for $4,000

The Macallan just gave a beloved old drop a new twist. The Scottish distillery has unveiled a modern take on its classic 30-year-old for the connoisseurs who like to switch things up. The new Double Cask 30 Years Old is billed as an exceptional aged single malt with a rich depth of flavor and complex character. As its moniker implies, the expression is part of the popular Double Cask line that was first introduced back in 2016. This collection of scotch, which also includes a 12-year-old, 15-year-old and 18-year-old, has a distinctive Double Cask flavor profile that comes courtesy of oak wood,...
DRINKS
Food & Wine

Disney World's Holy Grail? It's Nacho Cheese

Finding nacho cheese at Disney World is surprisingly difficult. But, boy, is it worth it. Disney World is known for its plentiful indulgences. Turkey legs with such heft, people whisper about them secretly being emu. Shapes so iconic, no one gives a second look to a chocolate-y — not chocolate, no no — hard-shell ice cream bar in the likeness of a nonagenarian cartoon mouse.
LIFESTYLE
SPY

The 35 Best Gifts for Chefs, From Professional Culinary Masters To Your Michelin-Starred Mom

Eating, drinking and enjoying food is one of life’s purest joys. Some enjoy consuming delicious meals, and others feel right at home in the kitchen making them. We’ve all got chefs in our life — whether it’s the head chef at your favorite neighborhood spot or your grill-master father whose tongs are basically an extension of his arm. Food isn’t just meant to fuel us; it’s meant to be savored and enjoyed — and chefs help us foodies get there by creating something to marvel at from the simplest of ingredients. The holiday season also comes with many meals. So, make...
LIFESTYLE
CBS Philly

Taste With Tori: Augusto’s Of Madison Celebrates Multi-National Influences On Plates With Passion And Gusto

WARMINSTER, Pa. (CBS) — Warming up Warminster. There’s a small BYOB that celebrates Mediterranean, Latino, French and American influences on plates with passion and gusto. So set your tastebuds up for excitement at Augusto’s of Madison. Now while the flame and the flavor may come from the kitchen, the fire comes from chef and owner Augusto Jalon. Born in Ecuador, Jalon came to the United States in 1972. “I always say I’m an aspiring chef because you keep learning,” he said. “My father was a physician. I wear a different kind of white coat.” His journey to wearing a white coat was one paved in pit stops. First, he worked in a couple of small restaurants and then back to Ecuador to marry his wife. Then, back to the States to start culinary school, where a future in fine dining was calling him. But this chef didn’t stay in the city. Eighteen years ago he settled on this street and has worked ever since to follow his passion and provide for his family. For more on Augusto’s of Madison, watch the video above.
WARMINSTER, PA
Food & Wine

Food & Wine

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

Upgrade your everyday.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy