Sammy Hagar Says Van Halen Tried to ‘Bury the Van Hagar Era’

By Philip Trapp
 8 days ago
Sammy Hagar recently raised the notion that, following his departure from the band, Van Halen attempted to "bury" his work with the group — the material that resulted from his 1985–1996 tenure singing for the former Eddie Van Halen-led act that's referred to as the "Van Hagar" era. In making...

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

