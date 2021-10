The Waubonsee Community College Foundation recently welcomed three new directors, Jim Eccher of Sugar Grove, Trish Rooney of Plainfield, and Hector Villarreal of Naperville. Mr. Eccher is the President and CEO of Old Second National Bank and has served for 30 years. He became President and CEO in October 2003 as the seventh president in the 150-year history of the bank. He has served as President and CEO for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. since January 2015 and as a member of the Bank and Bancorp board of directors. Early in his career, Mr. Eccher was President of the Bank of Sugar Grove, a subsidiary of Old Second Bancorp and now an Old Second branch.

