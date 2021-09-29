CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MicroCal – Characterize Biomolecular Stability and Interactions

Cover picture for the articleMicroCal microcalorimeters are powerful analytical tools for the study of biological systems. These include interactions between molecules as well as changes in conformation such as protein unfolding. The technique is very convenient requiring only minimal assay development and NO labelling. The range includes both Differential Scanning and Isothermal Titration calorimetry.

