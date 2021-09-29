CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Spraytec – Measure Spray Particle and Droplet Size

pharmaceutical-technology.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMalvern Panalytical’s Spraytec laser diffraction system allows measurement of spray particle and spray droplet size distributions in real-time for more efficient product development of sprays and aerosols. It has been specifically designed to address the unique requirements for spray characterization and deliver robust, reproducible droplet size data. Incorporating over 35...

www.pharmaceutical-technology.com

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Physicists Have A Kickstarter To Test Whether We Are Living In A Simulation

If we were in a hyper-realistic simulation, à la The Matrix, would it be possible to find out? A team of physicists believes so, and they are trying to fund their experiment with a Kickstarter campaign to find out. Whether it's possible even test this, how, and what are the consequences of finding out are all big questions waiting to be explored.
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Study unveils the minimum temperature for droplets levitating from smooth surfaces

The Leidenfrost effect is a well-known physical phenomenon first discovered in 1756. It occurs when a liquid is in the proximity of a surface that is significantly warmer than its boiling point. This produces an insulating vapor layer that prevents the liquid from quickly boiling. Due to this effect, a droplet would hover over the surface instead of physically touching it.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Quasi-particles with tunable interactions

The laws of quantum mechanics allow for the existence of 'quasi-particles': excitations in materials that behave exactly like ordinary particles. A major advantage of quasi-particles over ordinary particles is that their properties can be engineered. In a Nature Materials News & Views article this week, IoP physicist Erik van Heumen describes recent experiments where even the interactions between quasi-particles can be tuned.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Particle Size#Droplet#Spraytec
Phys.org

Quantifying the effects of three-particle collisions in quantum gases

Quantum gases consisting of atoms are extremely suitable for observing quantum mechanical phenomena and making new types of quantum matter. In his Ph.D. research Mestrom was able to quantify the effects of three-particle collisions in those ultracold gases. With a new numerical method he was able to characterize and predict certain effects of these collisions. He defended his Ph.D. on September 27 at the department of Applied Physics.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

A breakthrough in droplet manipulation

Researchers in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) have made a key breakthrough in droplet manipulation. They have discovered an innovative way to navigate liquids on a surface in the absence of external force or energy. Droplet resembles a ball. In-plane droplet control is...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The measure of a cell

The easiest way to make a biolaser is to place the cell between two mirrors forming an external cavity. Because the cell confines the emitting material, its size, shape and internal material variations determine the wavelength and shape of the lasing modes. However, using the laser emission to measure the size or shape of the cell comes with complications. Much like microresonators, cells support more than one mode at the same time and these modes overlap both spatially and spectrally. That’s what makes it difficult to calculate the cell morphology from the cell emission — at least with conventional methods.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Technological breakthrough in energy-efficient particle accelerators

At Technische Universität Darmstadt, the world's first operation of a multi-turn superconducting linear accelerator with significant energy recovery succeeded. The experiment at the university's electron linear accelerator (S-DALINAC) proved that a substantial saving of accelerator power is possible. Complex facilities for accelerating electrically charged particles are of prime importance for...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Nature.com

Absolute contrast estimation for soft X-ray photon fluctuation spectroscopy using a variational droplet model

X-ray photon fluctuation spectroscopy using a two-pulse mode at the Linac Coherent Light Source has great potential for the study of quantum fluctuations in materials as it allows for exploration of low-energy physics. However, the complexity of the data analysis and interpretation still prevent recovering real-time results during an experiment, and can even complicate post-analysis processes. This is particularly true for high-spatial resolution applications using CCDs with small pixels, which can decrease the photon mapping accuracy resulting from the large electron cloud generation at the detector. Droplet algorithms endeavor to restore accurate photon maps, but the results can be altered by their hyper-parameters. We present numerical modeling tools through extensive simulations that mimic previous x-ray photon fluctuation spectroscopy experiments. By modification of a fast droplet algorithm, our results demonstrate how to optimize the precise parameters that lift the intrinsic counting degeneracy impeding accuracy in extracting the speckle contrast. These results allow for an absolute determination of the summed contrast from multi-pulse x-ray speckle diffraction, the modus operandi by which the correlation time for spontaneous fluctuations can be measured.
SCIENCE
rekkerd.org

Brightness Panner unique panning effect by Sound Particles on sale at 40% OFF

Plugin Boutique is offering an exclusive 40% discount on the Brightness Panner by Sound Particles, and audio plugin that will change the way you use sound in space, enriching your mixes by spreading sound around you. Brightness Panner makes panning easier than ever by applying movement to your sounds using...
COMPUTERS
New Scientist

Cheap covid-19 antibody test shows if you have immunity in 5 minutes

A cheap 5-minute test can accurately determine whether you have had covid-19 in the past or determine whether you have protection from a vaccine by detecting antibodies in blood or saliva. When a person is infected with the coronavirus or is vaccinated against it, their immune system produces antibodies to...
CELL PHONES
ScienceAlert

Birds Have a Mysterious 'Quantum Sense'. Scientists Have Now Seen It in Action

Seeing our world through the eyes of a migratory bird would be a rather spooky experience. Something about their visual system allows them to 'see' our planet's magnetic field, a clever trick of quantum physics and biochemistry that helps them navigate vast distances. In early 2021, scientists from the University of Tokyo announced they had, for the first time ever, directly observed a key reaction hypothesized to be behind birds' (and many other creatures') talents for sensing the direction of Earth's poles. Importantly, this is evidence of quantum physics directly affecting a biochemical reaction in a cell – something we've long hypothesized but...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Particle accelerators may get a boost from oxygen

Whipping up world-class particle accelerator structures has long been a process akin to following a favorite recipe. Many of the best-performing samples are prepared using processes developed through trial and error over decades of experience. But recently, accelerator scientists have been boosting this empirical approach to science with more theoretical input. Now, their efforts are beginning to pay off.
SCIENCE
TrendHunter.com

Particle-Capturing Handheld Vacuums

The Dyson Humdinger handheld vacuum is a filtration-focused cleaning appliance from the brand that will provide enhanced peace of mind for users when it comes to keep unwanted contaminants out of the air. The handheld vacuum features a five-layer filtration system that is rated to capture 99.99% of dust particles...
ELECTRONICS
pbshawaii.org

The Hunt for the Most Elusive Particle

Outnumbering atoms a billion to one, neutrinos are the universe’s most common yet most elusive and baffling particle. NOVA joins an international team of neutrino hunters whose discoveries may change our understanding of how the universe works.
ASTRONOMY
TrendHunter.com

Self-Tanning Spray Kits

Customers who poured the contents of Isle of Paradise's Self-Tanning Water Refill Pouch into a continuous misting bottle to create a DIY spray-tan mister inspired the creation of the brand's newest self-tanning spray product. Inspired by a DIY hack from customers, the Pro-Glow Spray Tan Kit is complete with a refill pouch and a mister bottle so that creating a flawless, streak-free finish is as easy as can be at home.
SKIN CARE
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Glass Primary Container Traceability

Glass Primary Container Traceability is our technologically advanced solution of uniquely coded containers that improve production efficiency and quality by providing insight into each process. The glass container traceability solution marks each primary container with a unique identity. This machine-readable 2D barcode code allows each container to be tracked at every manufacturing process – from forming to filing and automated inspection.
ELECTRONICS
techxplore.com

Repairing turbines with a supersonic blast of metal particles

A highly anticipated capability with the potential to repair hydroelectric dam turbines without the melting associated with traditional repair methods has made its way to the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) for validation research. The capability, called Cold Spray, is the newest addition to PNNL's suite of Solid Phase Processing,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy