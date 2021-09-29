CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Empyrean – Multipurpose X-Ray Diffractometers

pharmaceutical-technology.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuccessful and time-efficient development of small molecule drugs depends on reliable solid form analysis. X-ray Powder Diffraction (XRPD) is the method of choice for overcoming challenges related to solubility, stability, and manufacturability of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), excipients, or complex formulations. Empyrean X-ray platform) can help you overcome common challenges...

www.pharmaceutical-technology.com

massdevice.com

GE Healthcare launches next-gen fixed X-ray system

GE Healthcare (NYSE: GE) today announced its next-gen Definium Tempo fixed X-ray system. The Definium Tempo is a fixed, overhead tube suspension (OTS) digital X-ray system. Its creators designed it to be a “personal assistant” to radiologists and technologists. The idea is to leverage automation to reduce workflow burdens and help radiology departments boost patient care.
ELECTRONICS
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Glass Primary Container Traceability

Glass Primary Container Traceability is our technologically advanced solution of uniquely coded containers that improve production efficiency and quality by providing insight into each process. The glass container traceability solution marks each primary container with a unique identity. This machine-readable 2D barcode code allows each container to be tracked at every manufacturing process – from forming to filing and automated inspection.
ELECTRONICS
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Vision Robot Unit (VRU)

The Vision Robot Unit is a modular, robotic system for inspecting parenterals. By applying robotics to the inspection task, VRU couples human flexibility with automation efficiency. The VRU is a reliable, autonomous island machine capable of fully automated inspection (cosmetic and particles) without human intervention.
ELECTRONICS
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Device Assembly and Packaging Equipment

We design, develop and manufacture high-yield assembly lines for medical devices and secondary packaging machines for the pharma and biotech industries. Our suite of solutions is flexible, customizable and compact. Our solutions are developed for efficient sub-assembly and final assembly of pharmaceutical and medical products. Thanks to a modular design,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Natural infection versus vaccination: Differences in COVID antibody responses emerge

Hope for a future without fear of COVID-19 comes down to circulating antibodies and memory B cells. Unlike circulating antibodies, which peak soon after vaccination or infection only to fade a few months later, memory B cells can stick around to prevent severe disease for decades. And they evolve over time, learning to produce successively more potent "memory antibodies" that are better at neutralizing the virus and more capable of adapting to variants.
SCIENCE
pharmaceutical-technology.com

EMA authorises Moderna’s booster shot for immunocompromised individuals

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has authorised Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine booster shot for immunocompromised individuals aged 12 years and above. The approval for Spikevax is supported by many studies that have shown the benefit of a booster Covid-19 vaccine dose in immunocompromised people. A recent double-blind, randomised controlled clinical study...
PHARMACEUTICALS
TrendHunter.com

Multipurpose Smart Trackers

The FIXED Sense smart tag tracker is a multipurpose technology product for users searching for a way to keep a closer eye on their personal items and further optimize their daily lifestyle. The tracker is equipped with a motion sensor to help users keep an eye on their personal items...
ELECTRONICS
Physics World

X-ray guidance keeps cardiac radioablation on target

With a single radiation treatment, a patient’s irregular heartbeat will be corrected; but there’s a catch. This particular patient inhales unevenly but exhales smoothly, presenting an uncommon challenge to the patient’s care team: as the patient breathes unsteadily, their heart moves irregularly, so healthy heart tissues will receive some unwanted radiation.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Fabricaide Leverages AI to Reduce Sheet Metal Wastage

Concept: Researchers at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) have developed an AI-enhanced tool named Fabricaide to provide feedback on the placement of various laser-cut parts onto metal sheets. The team claims the tool is capable of analyzing material utility rates to formulate efficient plan designs with respect to available materials.
ENGINEERING
Chiropractic Economics

DIGITAL X-RAY CASE STUDY`

Avoiding Drugs and Surgery, and a Path to All-Natural Healing. Patient Jane Doe, age 42, entered the practice as an established patient that had not been seen for nine months. Her new presentation of neck pain and headaches represented a different condition than her previously encountered lower-back pain. She was...
HEALTH
lostcoastoutpost.com

X-RAY/ CT RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGIST - Full Time Position

Performs exams utilizing the principles of ALARA. Current certification in Diagnostic Radiologic Technology (CRT), Current American Registry of Radiologic Technologist license (AART) in radiology and CT required. Current additional California certificate (Fluoroscopy not applicable) or AART license preferred. Valid California Venipuncture certificate required. Current BLS required. Minimum 1 year radiology experience performing a variety of musculoskeletal exams and trauma radiography experience strongly preferred. Prior experience working with EMR (electronic medical records) required. Satisfactory completion of an AMA approved program in Radiologic Technology required.
JOBS
Nature.com

Analysis of a novel X-ray lens for converging beam radiotherapy

We describe the development and analysis of a new teletherapy modality that, through a novel approach to targeted radiation delivery, has the potential to provide greater conformality than conventional photon-based treatments. The proposed system uses an X-ray lens to reflect photons from a conventional X-ray tube toward a focal spot. The resulting dose distributions have a highly localized peak dose, with lower doses in the converging radiation cone. Physical principles governing the design of this system are presented, along with a series of measurements analyzing various characteristics of the converging beam. The beam was designed to be nearly monoenergetic (~ 59 keV), with an energy bandwidth of approximately 10 keV allowing for treatment energies lower than conventional therapies. The focal spot was measured to be approximately 2.5 cm long and 4 mm wide. Mounting the proposed X-ray delivery system on a robotic arm would allow sub-millimeter accuracy in focal spot positioning, resulting in highly conformal dose distribution via the optimal placement of individual focal spots within the target volume. Aspects of this novel radiation beam are discussed considering their possible clinical application as a treatment approach that takes maximum advantage of the unique properties afforded by converging X-ray beam therapy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Optical transient grating pumped X-ray diffraction microscopy for studying mesoscale structural dynamics

A fundamental understanding of materials’ structural dynamics, with fine spatial and temporal control, underpins future developments in electronic and quantum materials. Here, we introduce an optical transient grating pump and focused X-ray diffraction probe technique (TGXD) to examine the structural evolution of materials excited by modulated light with a precisely controlled spatial profile. This method adds spatial resolution and direct structural sensitivity to the established utility of a sinusoidal transient-grating excitation. We demonstrate TGXD using two thin-film samples: epitaxial BiFeO3, which exhibits a photoinduced strain (structural grating) with an amplitude proportional to the optical fluence, and FeRh, which undergoes a magnetostructural phase transformation. In BiFeO3, structural relaxation is location independent, and the strain persists on the order of microseconds, consistent with the optical excitation of long-lived charge carriers. The strain profile of the structural grating in FeRh, in comparison, deviates from the sinusoidal excitation and exhibits both higher-order spatial frequencies and a location-dependent relaxation. The focused X-ray probe provides spatial resolution within the engineered optical excitation profile, resolving the spatiotemporal flow of heat through FeRh locally heated above the phase transition temperature. TGXD successfully characterizes mesoscopic energy transport in functional materials without relying on a specific transport model.
CHEMISTRY
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Amazon Rolls Out Computer Vision Service to Identify Defects

Concept: Amazon has launched a cloud service named Lookout for Vision to detect anomalies and defects in manufactured products. Available in select Amazon Web Services (AWS) regions with the AWS console and supporting partners, the solution leverages computer vision and can train an AI model using few baseline images. Nature...
SOFTWARE
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Integrated Containment and Delivery Solutions for Pharmaceutical Products

Stevanato Group provides containment, delivery and diagnostic solutions for pharmaceutical applications. Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. We deliver an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Daily Iowan

Departments join forces for zebra X-ray

Three University of Iowa departments teamed up this past summer to get an X-ray of the taxidermic zebra displayed in the UI Museum of Natural History’s Mammal Hall. The project was organized by the Carver College of Medicine’s Department of Radiology, UI Healthcare Information Systems, and the Museum of Natural History.
MUSEUMS
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Bear Flag Robotics Introduces Autonomous Tractor Solution for Farming

Concept: San Francisco agtech startup Bear Flag Robotics has introduced an autonomous tractor solution for farming. When retrofitted with existing tractors, it turns them into autonomous tractors. The startup aims to provide solutions for labor shortages, increasing production costs, and tight operation windows. Nature of Disruption: The tractor automation technology...
INDUSTRY
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Digital survey takes litmus test on the future of AI, big data in pharma

The pharmaceutical industry is likely to reignite interest in artificial intelligence (AI) and big data in the coming years after a conspicuous drop in 2020. And while cloud computing saw an upsurge in outlay due to Covid-19 lockdown measures, this is likely to peter out moving forward owing to further investments not needing to be as high as the first round.
TECHNOLOGY
Photonics.com

Facility at SLAC to Pair Petawatt Lasers with X-Ray FEL

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 — A new facility at the U.S. Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory will combine petawatt lasers with an x-ray free-electron laser (XFEL) to further the scientific understanding of matter in extreme conditions. Coupled to the lab’s Linac Coherent Light Source (LCLS), the...
INDUSTRY
pharmaceutical-technology.com

NICE recommends Novartis’ crizanlizumab for sickle cell disease treatment

The UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended Novartis’s crizanlizumab as a treatment option for sickle cell disease, a blood disorder. Crizanlizumab is claimed to be the first treatment option in 20 years that will be available for patients in England. Delivered by a transfusion drip,...
INDUSTRY

