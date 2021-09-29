Empyrean – Multipurpose X-Ray Diffractometers

We describe the development and analysis of a new teletherapy modality that, through a novel approach to targeted radiation delivery, has the potential to provide greater conformality than conventional photon-based treatments. The proposed system uses an X-ray lens to reflect photons from a conventional X-ray tube toward a focal spot. The resulting dose distributions have a highly localized peak dose, with lower doses in the converging radiation cone. Physical principles governing the design of this system are presented, along with a series of measurements analyzing various characteristics of the converging beam. The beam was designed to be nearly monoenergetic (~ 59 keV), with an energy bandwidth of approximately 10 keV allowing for treatment energies lower than conventional therapies. The focal spot was measured to be approximately 2.5 cm long and 4 mm wide. Mounting the proposed X-ray delivery system on a robotic arm would allow sub-millimeter accuracy in focal spot positioning, resulting in highly conformal dose distribution via the optimal placement of individual focal spots within the target volume. Aspects of this novel radiation beam are discussed considering their possible clinical application as a treatment approach that takes maximum advantage of the unique properties afforded by converging X-ray beam therapy.

SCIENCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO