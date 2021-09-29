CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

NanoSight – Visually Track Size and Count Nanoparticles

pharmaceutical-technology.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Malvern Panalytical NanoSight range of instruments utilizes Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA) to characterize nanoparticles from 10nm – 1000nm* in solution. Each particle is individually but simultaneously analyzed by direct observation and measurement of diffusion events. This particle-by-particle methodology produces high-resolution results for nanoparticle size distribution and concentration, while visual...

www.pharmaceutical-technology.com

Comments / 0

Related
Futurity

Method uses sound to make objects ‘disappear’

Researchers have devised a method of using acoustics to both conceal and simulate objects. When listening to music, we don’t just hear the notes produced by the instruments, we are also immersed in its echoes from our surroundings. Sound waves bounce back off the walls and objects around us, forming a characteristic sound effect—a specific acoustic field. This explains why the same piece of music sounds very different when played in an old church or a modern concrete building.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

The Nanophotonics Orchestra Presents: Twisting to the Light of Nanoparticles To Reveal “Forbidden” Colors

Physicists at the University of Bath in the UK observe a new physical effect in chiral (twisted) nanoparticles. Physics researchers at the University of Bath discover a new physical effect relating to the interactions between light and twisted materials – an effect that is likely to have implications for emerging new nanotechnologies in communications, nanorobotics, and ultra-thin optical components.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Unprecedented view of a single catalyst nanoparticle at work

A DESY-led research team has been using high-intensity X-rays to observe a single catalyst nanoparticle at work. The experiment has revealed for the first time how the chemical composition of the surface of an individual nanoparticle changes under reaction conditions, making it more active. The team led by DESY’s Andreas Stierle is presenting its findings in the journal Science Advances. This study marks an important step towards a better understanding of real, industrial catalytic materials.
CHEMISTRY
geneticliteracyproject.org

A rechargeable glow-in-the-dark plant made with nanoparticles?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. A rechargeable light-emitting plant that glows after being charged for 10 seconds with an LED is being hailed as an advance...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nanosight#Particle Size#Nanoparticles#Nta
Nature.com

Self-regulated co-assembly of soft and hard nanoparticles

Controlled self-assembly of colloidal particles into predetermined organization facilitates the bottom-up manufacture of artificial materials with designated hierarchies and synergistically integrated functionalities. However, it remains a major challenge to assemble individual nanoparticles with minimal building instructions in a programmable fashion due to the lack of directional interactions. Here, we develop a general paradigm for controlled co-assembly of soft block copolymer micelles and simple unvarnished hard nanoparticles through variable noncovalent interactions, including hydrogen bonding and coordination interactions. Upon association, the hairy micelle corona binds with the hard nanoparticles with a specific valence depending exactly on their relative size and feeding ratio. This permits the integration of block copolymer micelles with a diverse array of hard nanoparticles with tunable chemistry into multidimensional colloidal molecules and polymers. Secondary co-assembly of the resulting colloidal molecules further leads to the formation of more complex hierarchical colloidal superstructures. Notably, such colloidal assembly is processible on surface either through initiating the alternating co-assembly from a micelle immobilized on a substrate or directly grafting a colloidal oligomer onto the micellar anchor.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Cell membrane coating integrity affects the internalization mechanism of biomimetic nanoparticles

Cell membrane coated nanoparticles (NPs) have recently been recognized as attractive nanomedical tools because of their unique properties such as immune escape, long blood circulation time, specific molecular recognition and cell targeting. However, the integrity of the cell membrane coating on NPs, a key metrics related to the quality of these biomimetic-systems and their resulting biomedical function, has remained largely unexplored. Here, we report a fluorescence quenching assay to probe the integrity of cell membrane coating. In contradiction to the common assumption of perfect coating, we uncover that up to 90% of the biomimetic NPs are only partially coated. Using in vitro homologous targeting studies, we demonstrate that partially coated NPs could still be internalized by the target cells. By combining molecular simulations with experimental analysis, we further identify an endocytic entry mechanism for these NPs. We unravel that NPs with a high coating degree (≥50%) enter the cells individually, whereas the NPs with a low coating degree (<50%) need to aggregate together before internalization. This quantitative method and the fundamental understanding of how cell membrane coated NPs enter the cells will enhance the rational designing of biomimetic nanosystems and pave the way for more effective cancer nanomedicine.
SCIENCE
New Scientist

Cheap covid-19 antibody test shows if you have immunity in 5 minutes

A cheap 5-minute test can accurately determine whether you have had covid-19 in the past or determine whether you have protection from a vaccine by detecting antibodies in blood or saliva. When a person is infected with the coronavirus or is vaccinated against it, their immune system produces antibodies to...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Device Assembly and Packaging Equipment

We design, develop and manufacture high-yield assembly lines for medical devices and secondary packaging machines for the pharma and biotech industries. Our suite of solutions is flexible, customizable and compact. Our solutions are developed for efficient sub-assembly and final assembly of pharmaceutical and medical products. Thanks to a modular design,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Visualized atom by atom

The processes of metallic asperities moving across each other, which are decisive in most machinery, have been visualized at the atomic scale, revealing unexpected behaviour especially when under tensile stress. Tribology, the science and engineering of interacting surfaces in relative motion, is a vibrant research field driven by the importance...
MATHEMATICS
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Fabricaide Leverages AI to Reduce Sheet Metal Wastage

Concept: Researchers at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) have developed an AI-enhanced tool named Fabricaide to provide feedback on the placement of various laser-cut parts onto metal sheets. The team claims the tool is capable of analyzing material utility rates to formulate efficient plan designs with respect to available materials.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Melting of micro/nanoparticles considering anisotropy of surface energy

The effect of surface energy on the melting of micro/nanoparticles is studied using the asymptotic method. The asymptotic solution of the dynamic model for micro/nanoparticle melting reveals the dependence of the particle melting temperature on the particle size and the anisotropy of surface energy. Specifically, as the particle radius decreases, the isotropic surface energy reduces the melting temperature and accelerates the interface melting of the particle. Along certain crystal orientations, the anisotropy of surface energy enhances the melting temperature of the micro/nanoparticles, whereas depresses the melting temperature of the micro/nanoparticle along other crystal orientations. The anisotropy of surface energy enhances the melting speed of the micro/nanoparticles along certain crystal orientations, whereas reduces the melting speed of the micro/nanoparticles along other crystal orientations. The result of the asymptotic solution is in good agreement with the experimental data.
PHYSICS
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Amazon Rolls Out Computer Vision Service to Identify Defects

Concept: Amazon has launched a cloud service named Lookout for Vision to detect anomalies and defects in manufactured products. Available in select Amazon Web Services (AWS) regions with the AWS console and supporting partners, the solution leverages computer vision and can train an AI model using few baseline images. Nature...
SOFTWARE
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Bear Flag Robotics Introduces Autonomous Tractor Solution for Farming

Concept: San Francisco agtech startup Bear Flag Robotics has introduced an autonomous tractor solution for farming. When retrofitted with existing tractors, it turns them into autonomous tractors. The startup aims to provide solutions for labor shortages, increasing production costs, and tight operation windows. Nature of Disruption: The tractor automation technology...
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

New nanoparticle developed for intravenous cancer immunotherapy

Cancer immunotherapy seeks to turn "cold" tumors into "hot" tumors––those that respond to immunotherapy––by awakening and enlisting the body's own immune system. Unfortunately, few people benefit from the most common form of immunotherapy, called immune checkpoint inhibitors, and scientists are actively seeking new and safe molecules called agonists to augment the body's immune response. One promising drug in clinical trials is the STING agonist. STING is a protein essential to the immune response against infection as well as cancer.
CANCER
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Vision Robot Unit (VRU)

The Vision Robot Unit is a modular, robotic system for inspecting parenterals. By applying robotics to the inspection task, VRU couples human flexibility with automation efficiency. The VRU is a reliable, autonomous island machine capable of fully automated inspection (cosmetic and particles) without human intervention.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Lipid nanoparticles for the inhalation of mRNA

Lipid nanoparticles can be optimized for the efficient delivery of mRNA via nebulization. It is now clear that messenger RNA (mRNA) encoding the spike protein of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) delivered by lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) triggers the efficient protection of lungs from infection by the virus. Generally, mRNA therapeutics could also be used to treat or prevent cystic fibrosis, lung cancer, asthma and other lung diseases1,2. LNPs encapsulating mRNAs provide the nucleic acids with protection against degradation by ribonucleases, facilitate their uptake by cells, are largely non-immunogenic and allow for the controlled release of the encapsulated therapeutic3. The most direct route (and probably also the safer and most efficient) for administering LNP-encapsulated mRNAs to the lungs is via inhalation, as it maximises the concentration of the therapeutic in these organs and limits its systemic exposure. Writing in Nature Biomedical Engineering, James Dahlman, Philip Santangelo and colleagues4 now describe a screening approach for the optimization of LNPs so that mRNA can be delivered to the lungs in the form of nebulized aerosols.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Technological leap for ‘urban mining’ could recover precious metals from electronic waste in seconds

A new process to extract valuable metals from electronic waste could use 500 times less energy than existing methods, lower demand for mined raw materials, and produce eco-friendly waste, scientists have said.The technique is based on the “flash Joule heating method”, which was pioneered to produce super-thin substance graphene from carbon sources such as wood and plastic.But new adaptations by a team at Rice University in Texas mean the method can be used to recover substances including rhodium, palladium, gold and silver from waste so they can be reused.It works by instantly heating the waste to 3,400 Kelvin (3,124C) with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spectrumnews.org

Web app tracks pupil size in people, mice

A new open-source web app can measure changes in pupil size in both people and mice as accurately as a commercial eye tracker can. The tool could help researchers standardize studies of pupil differences in autistic people and in mouse models of autism. Some scientists see the pupils as potential...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy