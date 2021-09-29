NanoSight – Visually Track Size and Count Nanoparticles

Lipid nanoparticles can be optimized for the efficient delivery of mRNA via nebulization. It is now clear that messenger RNA (mRNA) encoding the spike protein of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) delivered by lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) triggers the efficient protection of lungs from infection by the virus. Generally, mRNA therapeutics could also be used to treat or prevent cystic fibrosis, lung cancer, asthma and other lung diseases1,2. LNPs encapsulating mRNAs provide the nucleic acids with protection against degradation by ribonucleases, facilitate their uptake by cells, are largely non-immunogenic and allow for the controlled release of the encapsulated therapeutic3. The most direct route (and probably also the safer and most efficient) for administering LNP-encapsulated mRNAs to the lungs is via inhalation, as it maximises the concentration of the therapeutic in these organs and limits its systemic exposure. Writing in Nature Biomedical Engineering, James Dahlman, Philip Santangelo and colleagues4 now describe a screening approach for the optimization of LNPs so that mRNA can be delivered to the lungs in the form of nebulized aerosols.
