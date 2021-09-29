CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gio Franklin digs deep to "Fly Away"

By Tayo Odutola
earmilk.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmerging rapper Gio Franklin is a man who wears many hats, from rapping, acting, and sports but alas music is his first love. In his single "Fly Away" he delivers a somber and heartfelt tale of love gone sour as he realized that people who he thought were his friends turned their backs on him. Bolstered by the melancholic piano chords and booming trap drum groove, Franklin displays his prowess as a songwriter and arranger, fusing vivid raps with earworm melodic runs that linger on after you stopped listening. The record is quite relatable and will appeal to people that are going through similar situations in these crazy times we live in.

earmilk.com

KEANA shares relationship advice in new single "Teardrops"

Los Angeles based electro dream pop artist KEANA is best known for creating vivid and thought provoking music tied to themes of fantasy and transcendence, while encouraging a child-like sense of wonder and imagination amongst her listeners. The talented artist just released her latest single, "Teardrops," where she shares an important message about the delicate connection between relationships, healing, and self-love.
LOS ANGELES, CA
earmilk.com

Myles Cameron paints the world blue on 'Black Boys Look Blue'

After releasing a strong run of leadup singles, Myles Cameron finally unveils his third and final EP Black Boys Look Blue today, his most thorough and accessible body of work yet in his young career. From the frantic opening notes of "The Blue," you can tell the project is different...
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Erockfor releases her final single "Crown" ahead of new album

Canadian Cameroonian singer/songwriter Erockfor returns with her fifth single "Crown" as she prepares to release her new LP later this month. Releasing singles since June, she has thrilled us with her personal tales of struggles, comeuppance, and triumphant return to her true self. Erockfor explains that "Crown" represents the seventh...
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Tall Black Guy and Ozay Moore team up with KUMBAYA for a feel-good time on “Viberite”

Tall Black Guy and Ozay Moore continue their collaborative releases as they drop “Viberite”—a mellow celebratory track that pays homage to the core essence of hip-hop by staying true to themselves as artists and not pretending to be what they are not. Tall Black Guy crafts a head-nodding groove peppered with sublime and soulfully atmospheric textures reminiscent of A Tribe Called Quest's “Electric Relaxation," while Ozay Moore is joined by emerging NYC emcee & musician, KUMBAYA for a seamless tandem of sharp rhymes and commanding flows to boot. The feel-good element comes to play on the chorus section, giving the track carefree energy that flows like a spirit cleansing mantra.
CELEBRITIES
earmilk.com

Rapper and singer-songwriter Raeshaun drops upbeat track, "Middle," exploring first love

Toronto rapper and singer-songwriter Raeshaun explores love at first sight on upbeat track, “Middle,” an afro-beat infused offering underpinned by his suave freestyling, tight lyrical flow and velvety vocals. Infused with summery beach vibes, the groovy track comes alive with the romantic notions he conjures up. Swaying effortlessly between powerful...
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Sarah and the Sundays team up with Eliza Taylor on "Vices" [Video]

Texas fivesome Sarah and the Sundays share the whimiscal video for "Vices". It's taken from their forthcoming record The Living End, and promises an abundance of feelgood reflection, featuring Netflix's The 100 actress Eliza Taylor for the visuals of their new single. "Vices" is a single that showcases the band's...
CELEBRITIES
earmilk.com

Rising artist Dani Sylvia reflects on the heartache of secret relationships on "Love Me Loud"

Emerging artist Dani Sylvia explores the pain of a secret relationship on soulful offering, “Love Me Loud,” taken from her upcoming album 1.11. Capturing heartache and the desire for the truth to be brought to light with her emotive vocals and anthemic, lush instrumentals, the track leans into Sylvia’s brand of misery-pop, taking shape as an emblem of her ability to embed self-awareness into catchy music.
MUSIC
earmilk.com

VASSY shares hypnotic "Don't Wanna Be Right" with Vinny Vibe

VASSY returns with "Don't Wanna Be Right," with Vinny Vibe. On the track, she brings to life her iconic vocal work, combined with her pop-dance ethos that has helped her to hone a unique and vibrant sound. VASSY's hypnotic melodies alongside her memorable lyrics create a soulful bed of music...
MUSIC
earmilk.com

SOUNDR talks the release of her debut EP, and learning more about herself in the process [Interview]

SOUNDR is the project of Katherine Thomas, which she originally started working on after moving back to Salt Lake City. At that time, Kate had very few friends in the area, she was in a new living environment, and was working with a new producer on songs - up until the point of this debut EP release in October 2021, she has written and featured on other artists' singles - and was juggling severe depression and anxiety, as well as manic phases and wanted an outlet to express herself through theraputic measures.
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Hip-hop artist Daz Rinko explores the complexities of a break-up on “When You Call Me"

Memphis-based hip-hop artist Daz Rinko delves into the conflicting feelings of a bad break up on smooth dance track “When You Call Me,” tapping into his signature upbeat musicality as soft, melodic vocals from singer Blair Lee merge seamlessly with Rinko’s powerful, swaggy verses. Written in 2019 but hitting much closer to home after a recent breakup, the relatable track takes on a much more personal meaning as it channels the vulnerability that comes with ending a relationship.
THEATER & DANCE
earmilk.com

Rising Canadian indie pop band Valley talks new EP 'Last Birthday' [Interview]

Since Canadian indie pop band Valley has been releasing dopamine-creating tracks sure to take you out of any funk. Since this year, they’ve garnered success with the releases of a few singles, but, today, the band is ready to share their new project, their 7-track EP Last Birthday. Valley even talked with EARMILK about the EP, confidence, growth, and next steps.
ROCK MUSIC
earmilk.com

Toronto's Chris Grey offers a glimpse into his mind on "I Should Be Happy"

Toronto musician Chris Grey drops emotional single “I Should Be Happy,” offering us a raw and honest insight into his mind in a soothing swirl of pop and R&B led by his rich, smooth vocals. Tapping into his ability to weave indulgent narratives with his descriptive song writing style, the track explores the highly relatable guilt of not feeling happy even when everything in life falls into place.
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Creative pop trio Lucy Dreams drops glitchy, futuristic offering "Silver Lines"

Innovative pop trio Lucy Dreams drops transportive single “Silver Lines,” an amalgamation of reverb-soaked vocals, booming bassline and lush synths embedded in a futuristic production. Exploring the thin lines between reality and dreams, conscious and unconscious, the ambient offering is tinged with a powerful psychedelia that roots us on the spot.
ROCK MUSIC
earmilk.com

Molly Hanmer & the Midnight Tokers unleash their tenacious new album “Get Loose”

Molly Hanmer & the Midnight Tokers concoct a psychedelic bluesy rock sound dripping with soul and attitude on Get Loose. The gritty 10-track collection takes listeners on a thrilling journey with themes of spontaneity and freedom. The hard-hitting tracks throw caution to the wind hence the album’s name. The opening...
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Johnny Stimson is honest and resourceful in "Material Things" [Video]

Acclaimed alt-pop artist Johnny Stimson just released his new track and accompanying visuals for "Material Things." The singer/songwriter, who is celebrated for his uncanny ability to craft meaningful and lucid songs layered with elements of soul, pop and R&B, has received widespread acclaim since his music journey began and even signed to Sir Elton John's label Rocket Records in 2015.
VIDEO GAMES
earmilk.com

Israeli artist TOMER reminisces on the bitter end of a relationship on "Heartbreaker" [Video]

Israeli pop artist TOMER delivers a blend of pop, rock and indie on his punchy offering “Heartbreaker,” which brings layers of electric and acoustic guitar together with a gentle wash of hazy synths founded on a suave vocal delivery. Inspired by the bitter end of his own long-term relationship, the track, produced by Noam Akrabi, is empowering break-up anthem that sees him let go of his feelings in each pulsing sonic beat.
WORLD
earmilk.com

Baby Pikaso shares new single "CAPCOM"

After popping on our radar with his first single "Throw it back" some weeks ago, BABYPIKASO returns with yet another funny and off-the-cuff track entitled "CAPCOM." The title is a tribute to the famous video game developer/publisher and a reference to the slang, capping for liars. The production has a distinct cloud-rap aesthetic and is quite bass-heavy as expected with the rapper delivering a stream of consciousness raps with a somewhat animated flow and ad libs influenced by the likes of Sheck Wes, Tay K, Playboi Carti amongst others. He flips the script by rapping in the third person on the song, highlighting his quirkiness, but if it works, it works.
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Zack Fox blurs the lines between satire and violence on new track "fofa"

Comedian, rapper and cultural terrorist Zack Fox’s musical output has been surprisingly prolific for a man in such high demand from the broadcasting overlords. Lockdown gave a lot of artists time to explore vanity projects, and this has led to some top-notch esoteric content. First Zack gave us the tongue-in-busted-cheek fight anthem “Square Up”, one of a series of hilarious collaborations with producer Kenny Beats, not to mention a scene-stealing cameo in a recent Paris Texas video, now he has given us a rare glimpse into his jiggy side with new track “fafo”. Even the acronym, meaning “fuck around and find out”, has a real cheeky West Coast glint, like a rolling sunset caught in the reflection of some Solid Gold Grillz.
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Carly and The Universe share visuals for "Rock The Baby" [Video]

After finding "Salvation" in their last release, R&B/pop fusion band Carly and The Universe return with a new single "Rock The Baby" and its accompanying video. The slow ballad has a nostalgic and heartwarming texture coupled with lead singer Carly's honeyed vocals and retrospective lyrics. The track dives into Carly's happy memories from her childhood, from the sweet-smelling Eucalyptus trees, singing willows, and the comfort of her home. For the visuals, the band team up with director Maria Corso who makes use of somber lighting, warm aesthetics, and Carly's expressive performance style to bring the song to life. The visuals are quite retrospective and shows the subtle transition from childhood to adulthood with a focus on Carly in her element.
MUSIC
earmilk.com

The FADER Uncovered podcast with Mark Ronson returns for Season 2 with another star-studded lineup

The FADER and legendary producer Mark Ronson announce the exciting new season of their chart-topping, in-depth music podcast The FADER Uncovered beginning on Monday, October 4. The new season is set to include A-listers and music legends such as Big Boi, Charli XCX, Dave Grohl, Diplo, DJ Premier, Japanese Breakfast, Kelis, My Morning Jacket, RZA, Ty Dolla $ign, Vince Staples, and Latin music icon J Balvin, who is set to kick off the new season on the premiere episode. Season 2 is sponsored by The Prisoner Wine Company and is set to be even bigger and more varied than the stellar first season.
MUSIC

