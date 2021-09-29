Gio Franklin digs deep to "Fly Away"

Emerging rapper Gio Franklin is a man who wears many hats, from rapping, acting, and sports but alas music is his first love. In his single "Fly Away" he delivers a somber and heartfelt tale of love gone sour as he realized that people who he thought were his friends turned their backs on him. Bolstered by the melancholic piano chords and booming trap drum groove, Franklin displays his prowess as a songwriter and arranger, fusing vivid raps with earworm melodic runs that linger on after you stopped listening. The record is quite relatable and will appeal to people that are going through similar situations in these crazy times we live in.