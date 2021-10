Forgive us, but we're about to break the first rule of Fight Club. Fort Collins Police said that there is growing concern about 'popup fight clubs' in local parks recently. According to a post of Fort Collins Police Services' Facebook page, authorities say it's a dangerous trend that is picking up with teens on social media, like SnapChat. Word of a fight's location and time will be shared through social media, and then teens gather in parks and get into physical fights. Obviously, Fort Collins Police fear that kids are going to get hurt, or worse, during one of these fights.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO