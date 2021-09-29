Baby saved by Marine at Kabul Airport now living in Arizona

PHOENIX, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A baby who became an international symbol of the chaos and desperation in Afghanistan last month is now living with her family in the Phoenix area. On Aug. 19, as the Taliban seized control of Kabul, a journalist posted a nine-second video of a baby being hoisted up to a Marine. He grabbed her by the arm and pulled her safely over a barbed-wire fence. For days, no one knew what became of the baby or her parents. Only now is the full story behind her complicated and harrowing escape emerging.