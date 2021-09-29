CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

First and Second Years Both Newcomers On Campus – An Inside Look

By superadmin
lomabeat.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe start of this Fall semester has presented new, exciting, and sometimes awkward learning moments with Point Loma Nazarene University back to full capacity. All undergraduate students returned to campus for the first time in over a year. 2,560 traditional first-year students and 338 transfer students were offered admission and stepped onto campus as new students this year; however, for the first time in PLNU history, another group of PLNU students also took their first steps: the first-year students of 2020 who remained remote last semester.

lomabeat.com

Comments / 0

Related
flaglerlive.com

Stetson University Achieves 70% Vaccination Goal on Both Campuses

Stetson University’s DeLand campus has reached its 70% vaccination goal, thanks to its COVID-19 inoculation-action plan, which included opportunities for faculty, staff and students to get vaccinated on campus. The DeLand campus hit its +70% vaccination rate following its recent on-campus vaccination clinic on Wednesday, Sept. 22. The campus includes...
DELAND, FL
Record-Journal

First year college student gives tips for campus dining

College dining halls can be a scary place. They either feel huge and maze-like or too small with nowhere to sit- and that’s all in the same ten minutes. With Covid, the rules feel like they’re constantly changing. One day, it’s self-service and by the next meal, it isn’t. But, that’s just the atmosphere. Some colleges are known for their great food, while others have students raking up DoorDash bills.
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campus Life#Ocean View#Plnu
nbc25news.com

Alma College aims to better life on campus for black and brown first year students

ALMA, Mich. - Alma college is changing up the way they do things -- with a new initiative and it's aimed at helping African American students adjust to life on campus. The new initiative is called the 'Julius Chatman living learning community' and is named after their first African American student. It strives to give black and brown students a place, inside the college, to embrace their culture and community.
ALMA, MI
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

First-year Gateway students told to seek off-campus housing for 2022-2023 academic year

Students in the 2021-2022 Gateway cohort were informed they should not anticipate having on-campus housing for the 2022-2023 academic year, according to a Friday email from associate vice president for residential life Heather Rakoczy Russell and director of housing operations Jonathan Retartha. On-campus housing will not be guaranteed for either...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Daily Tar Heel

Editorial: Looking forward to the Campus Y's work this year

In August, the Campus Y officially announced Yalitza Ramos as its director. The Campus Y is UNC’s hub for social justice on campus, bringing together students, staff, faculty and community members together to promote positive social change. Ramos’ appointment as director is a positive step for the organization, especially after...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
simivalleyacorn.com

COVID conundrum: CLU President Varlotta looks back at first year

As the eighth president of California Lutheran University, Lori Varlotta is charting a new path forward for the 62-year-old institution. The first year of her presidency has been dominated by the pandemic, but as the university reopens fully for the fall, her goals extend beyond the health crisis. “I’m just...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
miami.edu

Campus community gives clothes a second life

From vintage graphic tees to bucket hats, secondhand or upcycled clothing and accessories have become increasingly popular among those who are part of Generation Z, who were born in the mid-to-late 1990s through the early 2010s. When Anna Coon, junior broadcast journalism and political science major, began her studies at...
CORAL GABLES, FL
KRGV

STC announces second round of student debt relief, free tuition

Students at the South Texas College are receiving a second round of student debt forgiveness along with the opportunity of a free Spring semester, the school announced this week. STC student Jeanette Galvez says the second round of funding is a full-circle moment for her. She's one semester away from...
MCALLEN, TX
lomabeat.com

The Return of Intramurals

Developing a healthy lifestyle is a desire of many college students. But how can such a busy group of people, balancing academics and social life, find the motivation to exercise? Thankfully, Point Loma Nazarene Univeristy’s Intramural Department offers many sports and activities to aid their students in finding the motivation to achieve their goals.
COLLEGES
uci.edu

Nursing welcomes first- and second-year DNP cohorts

Welcome Week 2021 was a great success as the UCI Sue & Bill Gross School of Nursing opened its doors to in-person instruction for the first time since March 2020. The school welcomed its first- and second-year doctor of nursing practice (DNP) program students at a reception at the Arnold & Mabel Beckman Center. The original welcome for the first cohort had been delayed by the pandemic, so faculty and students were especially excited to be able to gather and meet, some for the first time.
EDUCATION
lomabeat.com

DRC’s Transition to EAC

The Disability Resource Center, which was newly changed to the Education Access Center, is a facility on Point Loma Nazarene University’s campus that provides students with support, resources and accommodations, to whatever a student’s personal, educational, or physical needs may be. On July 8, 2021 the EAC informed students and...
COLLEGES
scriptype.com

‘Take a second’ highlights Community First’s year-round, youth-centered mission

About this time each year, a committee of volunteers begins sifting through dozens of nominations for Hudson’s “Take a Second. Make a Difference” awards. Many are written by children or teens nominating teachers, bus drivers, Scout leaders and other important people in their lives. Some are submitted by community leaders, business owners, educators and parents.
HUDSON, OH
CBS Baltimore

Bowie State University To Participate In National HBCU Initiative Aimed To Help Students Network

BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — Bowie State University announced that they will participate, along with 28 other HBCUs and Strada Education Network, in a new initiative aimed at creating meaningful connections between work and education. The initiative is powered by an initial $25 million grant from Strada. “We are pleased to have been invited by Strada Education Network to play a role in shaping this initiative. Our institution has a proud history of supporting and graduating students who go on to be leaders, innovators, and change-makers in our community,” said BSU President and Strada Trustee Aminta H. Breaux. “What has resulted is a...
BOWIE, MD
Itemlive.com

Salem State granted $3M for digital ethnic studies

SALEM — The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation has awarded a $3 million grant to Salem State University (SSU) for the creation of the Digital Ethnic Futures Consortium (DEFCon), a national The post Salem State granted $3M for digital ethnic studies appeared first on Itemlive.
SALEM, MA
libertywingspan.com

District’s first Inside Scoop of the year

Dec. 7, 2021 – Lebanon Trail High School (6:30-7:30 p.m.) Feb. 17, 2022 – Heritage High School (8-9 a.m.) April 5, 2022 – Lone Star High School (6:30-7:30 p.m.) Frisco ISD’s first Inside Scoop of the year, previously called Coffee Talks, is Friday from 8-9 a.m. in the library at Emerson High School.
FRISCO, TX
Chalkbeat

Teacher PD: Indiana hopes its free online lab will be hub for learning

After the pandemic forced teachers suddenly into online learning, many looked on the Web to find and share ideas for teaching. | LeoPatrizi / Getty Images. In the wake of COVID closing school doors in March 2020, Lena Darnay found teachers — over 2,500 of them — flocking to a Facebook group she moderated to share ideas for online learning.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy