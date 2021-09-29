First and Second Years Both Newcomers On Campus – An Inside Look
The start of this Fall semester has presented new, exciting, and sometimes awkward learning moments with Point Loma Nazarene University back to full capacity. All undergraduate students returned to campus for the first time in over a year. 2,560 traditional first-year students and 338 transfer students were offered admission and stepped onto campus as new students this year; however, for the first time in PLNU history, another group of PLNU students also took their first steps: the first-year students of 2020 who remained remote last semester.lomabeat.com
