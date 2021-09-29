First and Second Years Both Newcomers On Campus – An Inside Look

Welcome Week 2021 was a great success as the UCI Sue & Bill Gross School of Nursing opened its doors to in-person instruction for the first time since March 2020. The school welcomed its first- and second-year doctor of nursing practice (DNP) program students at a reception at the Arnold & Mabel Beckman Center. The original welcome for the first cohort had been delayed by the pandemic, so faculty and students were especially excited to be able to gather and meet, some for the first time.

EDUCATION ・ 8 DAYS AGO