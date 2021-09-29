CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLW Finally Became Lucha Underground Where it Matters

By Justin Cummings
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe very first article I ever wrote here was how MLW was becoming the new Lucha Underground. The speculation about Dario Cueto, now Cesar Duran, had already begun. I spent months writing about what storylines we could see, and what wrestlers MLW could bring in to build up this new focus on Lucha Libre. Last Wednesday, Fusion returned for the first time since the arrival of Cesar Duran, and he is now the matchmaker. With him in a position of power, the entire dynamic of the show has changed. While the first episode of Fusion Alpha had great matches, it was two backstage segments that make me believe MLW has finally become Lucha Underground 2.0.

