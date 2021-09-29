Trucking giant Forward Air reports ransomware data breach
Trucking giant Forward Air has disclosed a data breach after a ransomware attack that allowed threat actors to access employees' personal information. In December 2020, Forward Air suffered a ransomware attack by what was believed to be a new cybercrime gang known as Hades. This attack caused Forward Air to shut down its network, which led to business disruption and the inability to release freight for transport.www.bleepingcomputer.com
