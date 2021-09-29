CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trucking giant Forward Air reports ransomware data breach

By Lawrence Abrams
bleepingcomputer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrucking giant Forward Air has disclosed a data breach after a ransomware attack that allowed threat actors to access employees' personal information. In December 2020, Forward Air suffered a ransomware attack by what was believed to be a new cybercrime gang known as Hades. This attack caused Forward Air to shut down its network, which led to business disruption and the inability to release freight for transport.

Related
bleepingcomputer.com

Twitch: No credentials or card numbers exposed in data breach

Twitch says that no login credentials and credit card numbers belonging to users or streamers were exposed following yesterday's massive data leak. The company added that the attackers could gain access to the stolen data due to a faulty Twitch server configuration change. "We have learned that some data was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
securityboulevard.com

Sontiq BreachIQ Data Breach Report: Week of Oct. 4

Each week, Sontiq uses its BreachIQ capability to identify recent notable reported data breaches. These breaches are highlighted because of the heightened identity security risks to the victims. BreachIQ uses a proprietary algorithm to analyze more than 1,300 factors of a data breach and create a risk score on a scale of 1-10. The higher the score, the more severe the breach and level of risk.
TECHNOLOGY
cruiseindustrynews.com

Cruise Lines Up Cybersecurity to Prevent IT Breaches and Ransomware Attacks

As cruise lines become more frequent targets of ransomware and other IT breaches, greater attention is being given to maritime cybersecurity. According to Georgios Mortakis, Vice President, Enterprise Technology Operations and Chief Information Security Officer for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, cruise ships are as susceptible to cybercrimes as land-based facilities.
PUBLIC SAFETY
lifewire.com

Data Security Breaches Are Here to Stay

A new data breach from Neiman Marcus left over 4.6 million customers impacted. In 2020, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) received over 2.2 million fraud reports. As long as your personal information is available online, experts say the threat of security breaches and data theft will continue to grow. Experts...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Government Technology

Senate Bill Would Mandate Reporting Infrastructure Data Breaches

Back in May, I wrote a blog post asking the question, “Are DHS Pipeline Breach Reporting Mandates Just the Beginning?” Here’s what I said:. “This pipeline reporting directive is just the beginning of mandated reporting and other actions. Also, future requirements will not be limited to pipeline (or even energy/transportation) companies; rather, all critical infrastructure protection owners and operators should be aware that your turn may be coming.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
bleepingcomputer.com

Sandhills online machinery markets shut down by ransomware attack

Industry publication giant Sandhills Global has suffered a ransomware attack, causing hosted websites to become inaccessible and disrupting their business operations. Sandhills Global is a US-based trade publication and hosting company catering to the transportation, agriculture, aircraft, heavy machinery, and technology industries. Sandhills publishes various printed and hosted trade publications...
PUBLIC SAFETY
freightwaves.com

Ransomware attack on Forward Air may have exposed sensitive employee data

The devastating ransomware attack that hit Forward Air Corp. in December may have exposed sensitive personal information of current and former employees, according to data breach notices sent by the trucking giant. The Tennessee-based firm sent letters to the attorney general offices in at least four states — California, Vermont,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
bleepingcomputer.com

The Week in Ransomware - October 1st 2021 - "This was preventable"

This week comes with reports on a hospital ransomware attack that led to the death of a baby and new efforts by governments worldwide to combat ransomware. This week, the biggest news is President Biden announcing a partnership between the USA and thirty other countries to disrupt global ransomware attacks.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bleepingcomputer.com

US unites 30 countries to disrupt global ransomware attacks

Today, U.S. President Joe Biden said that the U.S. will bring together 30 countries to jointly crack down on ransomware gangs behind a barrage of attacks impacting organizations worldwide. "This month, the United States will bring together 30 countries to accelerate our cooperation in combatting cybercrime, improving law enforcement collaboration,...
U.S. POLITICS
siliconangle.com

Shipping company Forward Air discloses data theft following ransomware attack

Freight shipping company Forward Air Corp. has finally disclosed a data breach following a ransomware attack in December 2020. In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in February, Forward Air said that it became aware of a ransomware incident affecting its operation and information technology systems on Dec. 15. The company launched an investigation and hired third-party contractors at the time, taking steps to assess, contain and remediate the incident.
INDUSTRY
inforisktoday.com

Ransomware, Vendor Breaches Spike on Federal Tally

Hacking incidents - especially those involving ransomware attacks and vendors - continue to rack up the largest victim counts in breaches being posted in recent weeks to the federal health data breach tally. In a little over a month, since Information Security Media Group's last snapshot on Aug. 19, some...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOXBusiness

Ransomware shame: More than half of business owners conceal cyber-breach

The ransomware scourge may be even worse than widely believed as most business executives hide cyberattacks, a new survey says. One-third (32%) of enterprises experienced a six-figure breach last year and well over half (61%) of business owners admitted to concealing a breach, according to the findings from a global survey of over 1,400 IT decision-makers at large organizations by cybersecurity firm Arctic Wolf.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wbrc.com

Twitch confirms major data breach

(CNN) - The game-streaming service Twitch says it experienced a major data breach. In a tweet, the company says it’s still working to figure out the extent of the problem. Twitch pays streamers for their games. Some users said the leaked information accurately shows how much they receive. Amazon owns...
VIDEO GAMES
Bakersfield Channel

Hacker breaches Twitch, reportedly exposing source code and revenue data

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Twitch, a live streaming service focused on video gaming, confirmed Wednesday that its systems were breached by a hacker. The San Francisco-based company tweeted that its teams were working quickly to understand the extent of the breach and it will update its community once additional information is available.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
bleepingcomputer.com

U.S. govt to sue contractors who hide breach incidents

Under the new Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative that the U.S. Department of Justice announced today, government contractors are accountable in a civil court if they don’t report a breach or fail to meet required cybersecurity standards. The initiative gives the DoJ the necessary leverage to fight digital threats to sensitive information...
CONGRESS & COURTS
makeuseof.com

8 Historic Data Breaches That Shook the World

While every organization strives to patch all possible loopholes in their software, hackers won't stop exploiting vulnerabilities to expose new ones. And with the recent rampancy of data breach reports, it seems the menace won't stop any time soon. These are some of the most shocking data breaches in history...
PUBLIC SAFETY
techgig.com

Amazon hit by data breach, 125GB data leaked: report

Amazon's live streaming e-sports platform Twitch hit by data breach . An anonymous hacker claimed to have leaked Twitch data, including information related to the company's source code, clients and unreleased games, according to Video Games Chronicle, which first reported the news. The Twitch hacker's motive was to foster more...
BUSINESS
infosecurity-magazine.com

Text Message Giant Reveals Five-Year Breach

A major telecoms service provider has revealed it was the victim of a five-year breach impacting hundreds of customers. Syniverse routes text messages for hundreds of global telco customers — allowing it to boast of reaching “more people and devices than anyone on Earth.”. However, in a filing with the...
INTERNET
infosecurity-magazine.com

Mental Healthcare Providers Report Data Breaches

Data breaches at two American mental healthcare providers may have exposed thousands of individuals’ personal health information (PHI). Horizon House, Inc., which is in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, warned that 27,823 people might have been impacted by a cyber-attack that took place in the late winter. The mental health and residential treatment...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

