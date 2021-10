After 20 seasons, NBC surprisingly cancelled flagship series Law & Order over eleven years ago. Today, NBC announced they have ordered season 21 of the original series which created an entire franchise and universe of shows. No cast is announced currently but it’s likely we will see some familiar faces when the show returns. Earlier in the year NBC ordered a new series Law & Order: For the Defense but ultimately canceled the show before it got started. No time frame is set for the series to air, possibly midseason, but could be next season.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO