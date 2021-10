While we won’t begrudge you the claim that retailers seem to kickstart holiday shopping events earlier every year, and it’s certainly warranted, this year it makes a lot of sense why. There are supply chain issues, there’s a lot of demand on certain items and products — like electronics — and shippers may be seeing more delays than usual. It means that when the holidays do kick off, we may be seeing a lot of problems leading to a lower stock selection, so it’s a good idea to start shopping early, or at least start planning. Luckily, there are quite a few Black Friday deals that are already live, along with a ton of Amazon Black Friday deals available now.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO