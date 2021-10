Belfast is the Centerpiece Film; Red Rocket, The Hand of God and Flee are Spotlight Films. The Middleburg Film Festival announced today a first round of programming for its ninth year, which is returning with a fully in-person selection of film screenings, conversations and events taking place October 14-17 in Northern Virginia’s historic wine and horse country. Launching the four-day festival is King Richard directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (Monsters and Men) and starring two-time Academy Award nominee Will Smith, who also produces, as Richard Williams, the determined father of Serena and Venus Williams. The film follows the journey of a family whose unwavering resolve and unconditional belief ultimately delivers two of the world’s greatest sports legends. Starring alongside Smith are Aunjanue Ellis as the girls’ mom, Saniyya Sidney as Venus, Demi Singleton as Serena, and Tony Goldwyn and Jon Bernthal as influential coaches Paul Cohen and Rick Macci.

