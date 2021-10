BOSTON (WWLP) – Attorney General Maura Healey Tuesday issued a warning to consumers to notify them of their rights and dealer obligations for car advertising and pricing. According to a statement from the AG’s office, the warning is meant to remind car dealers of their obligation to accurately advertise prices, honor advertised prices, and comply with consumer lease contract provisions. This warning comes as a wave of consumer complaints has been received by the Attorney General’s office; consumers are reporting that dealers are pulling a bait and switch where they advertise a specific price online, and in some cases go so far as to confirm this price over email, then jack up the price when consumers come in to make a purchase. Consumers have also reported that dealers would not honor buyout provisions in lease agreements.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO