NFL

Falcons coach Arthur Smith broke out a Ted Lasso 'Believe' sign for his press conference

By Andrew Joseph
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
If the Atlanta Falcons were a English soccer team, they’d probably be described as a middling club on the brink of relegation with no trophies or historical accolades to speak of. All the Falcons and their supporters know is disappointment and heartbreak. The fictional EFL Championship side AFC Richmond from Ted Lasso might as well be the Falcons’ spirit animal — err, club.

So, it was only right for first-year head coach Arthur Smith to bring some of that Ted Lasso energy to Wednesday’s press conference.

Reporters noticed that Smith had a “Believe” sign straight from the show taped to the wall of the media room. And when Smith concluded his press conference, he double-tapped the sign just as Lasso would in the show.

I’m not sure if Falcons fans should love that and be thankful that relegation isn’t a thing in the NFL, but hey, the Falcons just won their first game of the season. There’s officially hope.

And as Ted Lasso would say, “I believe in hope. I believe in Believe.”

Falcons going 15-2, confirmed.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

