Salzburg vs. Lille live stream, TV channel, start time, lineups, how to watch the Champions League

Salzburg will meet Lille in Group G of the Champions League on Wednesday from Red Bull Arena.

Salzburg is coming off a 1-1 draw with Sevilla and still looking for some more points in their second matchday. As for Lille, they are also coming off a draw, 0-0 against Wolfsburg.

This will be a great day of Champions League soccer, here is everything you need to know to stream the action!

Salzburg vs. Lille

When: Wednesday, September 29

Wednesday, September 29 Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

3:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: TUDNxtra 4

TUDNxtra 4 Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

fuboTV (watch for free) Live Stream: Paramount Plus (7-day free trial)

Champions League Starting Lineups

Red Bull Salzburg possible starting lineup:

Kohn; Kristensen, Onguene, Bernardo, Ulmer; Sucic, Camara, Siewald; Aaronson; Adeyemi, Sesko

Lille possible starting lineup:

Grbic; Celik, Fonte, Botman, Reinildo; Ikone, Andre, Xeka, Gomes; David, Yilmaz

Champions League Odds and betting lines

Champions League odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Wednesday at 12:35 p.m. ET.

Salzburg (+100) vs. Lille (+275)

Draw: +250

