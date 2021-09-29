CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Salzburg vs. Lille live stream, TV channel, start time, lineups, how to watch the Champions League

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
Salzburg will meet Lille in Group G of the Champions League on Wednesday from Red Bull Arena.

Salzburg is coming off a 1-1 draw with Sevilla and still looking for some more points in their second matchday. As for Lille, they are also coming off a draw, 0-0 against Wolfsburg.

This will be a great day of Champions League soccer, here is everything you need to know to stream the action!

Salzburg vs. Lille

  • When: Wednesday, September 29
  • Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: TUDNxtra 4
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
  • Live Stream: Paramount Plus (7-day free trial)

Champions League Starting Lineups

Red Bull Salzburg possible starting lineup:

Kohn; Kristensen, Onguene, Bernardo, Ulmer; Sucic, Camara, Siewald; Aaronson; Adeyemi, Sesko

Lille possible starting lineup:

Grbic; Celik, Fonte, Botman, Reinildo; Ikone, Andre, Xeka, Gomes; David, Yilmaz

Champions League Odds and betting lines

Champions League odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Wednesday at 12:35 p.m. ET.

Salzburg (+100) vs. Lille (+275)

Draw: +250

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Related
The Independent

Is Italy vs Spain on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League semi-final

Italy face Spain tonight in a rematch of their Euro 2020 semi-final, this time meeting in the last four of the Uefa Nations League at the San Siro in Milan. Both sides reached this stage after finishing top of their Nations League groups, with Italy edging the Netherlands and Spain topping Portugal in their respective pools last November. Roberto Mancini’s Italy are on a world-record 37-match unbeaten run, which included their 1-1 draw against Spain the Euro 2020 semi-finals at Wembley before they progressed in a tense penalty shootout. Luis Enrique’s Spain side produced their best performance of the tournament...
SOCCER
The Independent

Belgium vs France LIVE: Nations League semi-final team news, line-ups and more tonight

Belgium are taking on France tonight in the second of the Nations League semi-finals. The two European heavyweights meet in Turin, aiming to reach Sunday’s final where Spain await after knocking out Italy last night.Belgium remain the world’s No1 ranked team but are still without a piece of major silverware, and time is running out for Roberto Martinez’s golden generation of stars. France are the reigning world champions, but both sides disappointed in the recent Euros and are looking to make amends. Belgium are without attackers Dries Mertens and Jeremy Doku and defender Thomas Vermaelen, while Eden Hazard has yet to play 90 minutes this season for Real Madrid. France are missing N’Golo Kante due to the Chelsea midfielder’s positive Covid-19 test, but the in-form Karim Benzema is in the squad. Follow all the action from the game below, live. Read More Is Belgium vs France on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League semi-finalSpain’s Ferran Torres to play Nations League final despite injury against Italy
SOCCER
