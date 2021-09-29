Leonard James Potts, 84, of Tunnel Hill, GA., formerly of Pennellville, NY, passed on at home, surrounded by his loved ones, on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. He was born on Nov. 9, 1936, at home, to Caleb and Francis Mason Potts. He attended Phoenix Central Schools. Soon after his formal education, Leonard began his work career at General Electric on Farrell Road in Liverpool, NY, where he was employed as a mechanic/plow operator until he retired after 36 years of service.