James Stovall truly understands current needs

This is a letter in support of James Stovall for position 2 of the Walla Walla School Board. James holds an Associate of Applied Science degree in fire science and a Bachelor of Science in Emergency Services Administration. He and his wife Jessica live in Walla Walla. Their young son attends Green Park. James was raised in Battle Ground, Wash., and has resided in Walla Walla for two decades. While growing up, he developed an interest in becoming a fireman and currently is employed as a firefighter/paramedic. In addition, he also teaches the EMT program at the Walla Walla Community College.