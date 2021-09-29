Armed robbery, breaking & entering under investigation
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported armed robbery and breaking & entering that occurred last weekend. Early Saturday morning, the clerk at True North, located at 12320 State Route 435 NW near Interstate 71, reported that two males brandished a weapon and demanded cash, according to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth. The clerk complied and the suspects left the business, reportedly stealing the automobile belonging to the clerk.www.recordherald.com
