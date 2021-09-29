Kathy Mulkerin is for open-minded leadership

As a parent of two Walla Walla School District students, it is an honor for me to endorse Kathy Mulkerin for Walla Walla Public School Board, Position 1. Kathy believes that while we may disagree on many issues, all parents want their children to receive a high quality education in a safe and welcoming environment. Kathy will not remove, block or otherwise attempt to silence parent voices. She will listen to different viewpoints and engage respectfully with parents, maintaining an open mind that always seeks what is best for students.