Bold Beautiful Brutalism

By Linus Glenhaber
Bwog
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStaff Writer Linus Glenhaber futilely tries to convince you that his favorite style of architecture is not, in fact, terrible. A few months ago, I went to the MoMA with friends. After they kicked us out, we went to the gift shop. There, I saw the Atlas of Brutalist Architecture, which I leafed through before realizing that it cost something like $150. Luckily, you can take out a book from the Columbia Libraries for pretty much infinite time if nobody else wants them. I’m pretty sure it’s a safe bet that I can keep this book for a while.

Bwog

Columbia Things That Don’t Rhyme

CC doesn’t rhyme with CC; it’s the same little cluster of letters. But, many other things related to this university also don’t rhyme. Barnard and Columbia don’t rhyme. General Studies and School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. Professor, TA, dorm, pissing in Wien sinks, and Barnard babies trying to get a swipe for EC.
Slate

My Cousin’s Insane Wedding Plan Is Splitting Everyone Apart

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. I recently torpedoed my close family when the topic of my cousin’s wedding came up. My cousin is getting married in a foreign country at a five-star, all-inclusive resort. Guests are required to stay a minimum of three nights. My family wouldn’t normally choose a very expensive all-inclusive hotel as our vacation of choice, so we asked if we could either stay at an Airbnb off-site, or simply fly in for the wedding itself, but not stay for three nights. We were told no. The couple wants the family there for the full three days.
The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Paris Follows In Zoe’s Footsteps

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers document that Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) has allowed herself to develop a crush on John Finn Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). Viewers recognize the Buckingham sister’s pattern is repeating. Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) was drawn to Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). But then she played...
TikTok Has A Theory On Where Brian Laundrie Is And It’s ‘Reaching’

The story is still captivating the country. Where is Brian Laundrie? People are frustrated. How could he still be eluding capture? What does his family know? Why aren’t they helping? Gabby Petito’s family called for Laundrie to turn himself in earlier this week on the Dr. Phil Show. But as of now, he’s still out there somewhere. And social media, desperate for answers, has no shortage of theories as to where he could be. We told you earlier about sighting in Boone and along the Appalachian Trail but there are plenty of new ideas making the rounds. One Brian Laundrie theory is particularly reaching.
Bwog

Date Ideas For Your Columbia Romance

Go ahead, ask out that hot guy from your Econ 101 class. We’re a month into the semester, and although the temperature is rapidly dropping (hello sweater weather!), romances on campus are heating up! Whether it’s the curly haired boy that lives in your building, or the hot brunette that you met on Low Steps, everyone has someone they’re dying to ask out. Unfortunately, many people run into the problem of choosing where to go and what to do on a first/second/millionth date, and if you’re trying to impress a potential mate, Netflix and Chill just isn’t going to cut it. Luckily for all of you, I’ve compiled a list of the best places to go on a date for all types of couples, so go ahead, get a little frisky this weekend ;)
Miguel Chevalier and A+A Cooren Studio’s Mind-Bending “Pixelated” Furniture Collection is Bold and Beautiful

“A cloud of pixels” sounds like a Pink Floyd B-side — a dreamy, spacey ballad that turns a wary (yet interested) eye toward invading technology. It’s not. Instead, it’s a new furniture collection imagined by famed artist Miguel Chevalier and the designers of A+A Cooren Studio: a daring, bold amalgamation of art and design. Recently shown at Paris Design Week, the collection, which is managed by Mobilier National, pushes the envelope with its trippy, imaginative patterns and cutting-edge design concepts, which ask users to (you guessed it) “sit down in a cloud of pixels.”
12 Bold, Beautiful Flooring Products to Elevate the Look of What's Underfoot

This article first appeared in the September/October 2021 issue of Pro Builder. Online exclusive: Additional products are featured in this online version of an article that appeared in the September/October 2021 issue. Porcelain Stoneware Tile From Provenza Offers an Industrial Aesthetic. Inspired by industrial architecture, the Re-Play Concrete collection of...
Bwog

Late Night Bwog: Contemplating The Statue Next To The Cathedral

Staff Writer Linus Glenhaber unravels a mystery of Morningside Heights. Near where the charter’d Hudson does flow. Marks of statue, marks of woe. Not far from Columbia’s campus is one of the strangest sculptures I’ve ever seen. It towers over the park it is in, looking out to the street in front. I’ve walked by it multiple times a day since school began and I still don’t understand it. Perhaps I will tonight.
The Bold and the Beautiful: Eric Tosses Ridge Out on His Self Righteous Behind (WATCH)

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Ridge is yelling about the “perverted” situation happening between Eric and Quinn. Ridge insists that Eric move in with him . . . anything to get him out of that perverted house! Eric is having NONE of Ridge’s foolishness. He explains that this is his life and Ridge needs to go . . . GO!
Bwog

A Sober Person’s Ethnography Of Low Steps On A Friday Night

Low Steps—Low Beach if ya nasty and 40°48’28.4″N 73°57’43.6″W if you’re a cartographer. Most of all, the hottest place on campus to usher in the weekend (with substances)! But what is it like when you haven’t had a drag or drink?. The soft clink of glass vodka bottles against the...
Bwog

Bwoglines: Giant Statues Edition

Happening in the World: The world is eager to return to normal, and this new COVID-19 treatment might help. It’s an antiviral drug called molnupiravir that comes in pill form. Merck, the developer, claims that the treatment should target COVID-19 variants just as well as it does the original. This is possible because, rather than targeting the spike protein as typical vaccines do, molnupiravir affects an enzyme. Both Pfizer and Roche are developing their own pill treatments, but Merck has already run trials with around 700 patients and published the hopeful results (BBC).
Bwog

Where Art Thou: First Week Of Art-ober!

New York City is packed with amazing culture and inspiring art and now with so much of it online for free, there’s never been a better time to experience it first-hand. “Where Art Thou” is a weekly guide to interesting and notable lectures, events, and performances for the literary/musically/theatrically-inclined. Performances:
Bwog

Bwoglines: Slippery Duck Edition

There’s nothing worse than when you can’t get a firm grip of it. Happening in the World: Eight are dead after a plane crash in Milan. The plane, a small private jet, was piloted by Romanian billionaire Dan Petrescu and collided into an office building after what seemed like an engine failure. Luckily, no one on the ground was injured and an investigation has been launched into the crash (BBC).
