ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Governor Brian Kemp recapped his stance on demands for mask and vaccine mandates while giving a COVID-19 update. Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey joined him to clear up misconceptions on booster shots. Kemp says COVID cases and hospitalizations have recently dropped, and so has the state’s vaccine allocation from the federal government. “I want to emphasize the importance of not waiting until the next wave of COVID cases to get vaccinated,” he said, referencing a potential upcoming surge in cases. “Given that our increase in cases and hospitalizations in 2021...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO