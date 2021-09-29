CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln County, ME

Newcastle Realty - Broker of the Week!

wiscassetnewspaper.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDebi Fox is a 30-year resident of Lincoln County, growing up in Cumberland and spending summers in Harpswell. She went to North Yarmouth Academy and graduated from the University of Maine. Debi is married to a local builder whose family was among the first to settle in the Mid-Coast Region. They still own a part of the original homestead on the Kennebec River. Debi has had her real estate license for 21 years and has been using it full time for the past 17 years.

www.wiscassetnewspaper.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

18 former NBA players charged in alleged $4 million health care fraud scheme

Eighteen former NBA players have been indicted and accused of defrauding the league's health and benefits plan of nearly $4 million, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. The former players were charged with conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud. The scheme lasted from about 2017 through 2020 when the former...
NBA
Reuters

U.S. Senate rushes to advance $480 billion debt limit increase

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday took a step toward passing a $480 billion increase in Treasury Department borrowing authority, a move that would avert a catastrophic debt default later this month but set up another partisan showdown in early December. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harpswell, ME
Maine State
Maine Real Estate
County
Lincoln County, ME
City
Cumberland, ME
City
Newcastle, ME
City
Lincoln, ME
Local
Maine Business
The Hill

Senate reaches deal on short-term debt hike into December

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on Thursday that he had reached an agreement with Republicans to extend the debt ceiling into December. “We have reached an agreement to extend the debt ceiling through early December,” Schumer said. Senators could vote on the deal as soon as Thursday. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

CIA launches new center focused on China

The CIA is launching a new mission center to address threats posed by China, the latest evidence of the Biden administration’s focus on Beijing as its main foreign policy priority. CIA Director William Burns said in a statement that the new unit, formally dubbed the China Mission Center, will cut...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate License#Newcastle Realty Broker#North Yarmouth Academy#The University Of Maine
Reuters

African Union to start talks with WHO on malaria vaccine rollout

NAIROBI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Africa will start talks with the World Health Organization about getting the first approved malaria vaccine to the continent as soon as possible, the African Union's top health official said on Thursday, amid calls for funding for drugs beyond COVID-19. John Nkengasong spoke a day after the WHO said RTS,S - or Mosquirix - developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) should be widely given to children in Africa.
HEALTH
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy