Speaking on her Higher Learning podcast with co-host Van Lathan, Lindsay recalled what she described as a Twilight Zone-like encounter with the controversial ESPN anchor from four years ago, according to The Grio. Steele was recently taken off air over controversial comments that included questioning why former President Barack Obama considered himself "Black" on the U.S. Census form when he, like her, was mixed race with a white mom. “I like Sage. She’s a woman of color who had a long career in the media and I’m aspiring to this but then I’m listening to you and the first thing you say to me is how thrilled you are that I didn’t choose Black. And I’m like… who is this woman?” Lindsay said on the podcast. “Since then I’ve started to learn more about how problematic she can be,” Lindsay added.

