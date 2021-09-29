CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chargers Edge Rusher Joey Bosa’s Foot Injury ‘Feels Better’

By Fernando Ramirez
ChargerReport
ChargerReport
 8 days ago

Joey Bosa’s availability was the biggest question going into the game between the Chargers and Kansas City. He missed three days of practice but tested it out before the game and was able to play.

He not only played but was able to play 70 percent of the snaps.

“I was surprised how good my foot felt as I got going, which allowed me to break free and just play,” Bosa explained. “When you’re only missing a few practices, I was grinding through camp and the last few weeks. I’m still fresh from all the work I’ve been putting in. When you miss two or three weeks in a row, that’s when you start getting a little rusty. You definitely don’t want to keep missing time. I feel better than I did last week, so I don’t plan to miss anything this week.”

The former Buckeye was able to play as if he didn’t have a foot injury. He was able to pressure Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ten times, according to PFF. Those pressures turned into a sack for him.

Well, it was counted as half a sack because linebacker Drue Tranquill was able to help him take down Mahomes.

“I hate to share my sacks, but he definitely deserves half,” Bosa said.

The Chargers defense as a whole was able to create four turnovers, which was rather impressive after they were only able to get one in the previous two games. Bosa wasn’t the only player getting to the quarterback defensive tackle Jerry Tillery was getting in Mahomes’ face consistently.

Two fumbles and two interceptions helped the Chargers come out of Kansas City with a victory last Sunday.

“That was just a punch-in at the ball. It was a huge emphasis all week, all year, really,” Bosa said. “When you watch the tape, it wasn’t an accident. Those guys were really making it a point to punch at the ball and go at the ball. We came up with it four times. Being able to keep [Chiefs QB Patrick] Mahomes in the pocket. Keep a tight pocket on him and make him get rid of the ball quickly really had an effect on him.”

After the game, head coach Brandon Staley was asked about Bosa playing on one foot, and he said it was because Bosa has the “warrior spirit.” He also said it about safety Derwin James, who went out with a shoulder injury but came back out.

“The way Coach Staley treats us and speaks about us is always really impressive,” Bosa explained. “I think he appreciates all the things we do as players. Derwin is like, ‘Yeah, my shoulder just dislocated.’ Acting like it wasn’t anything big. His shoulder actually came out of his socket, and he just popped it back in and came running right back out on the field. We all know the kind of guy we have with him. He’s an absolute warrior. But to know our coach sees the hard work and the sacrifice that we make and put in really means a lot.”

The Chargers will play on Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders. It is a divisional matchup with a lot on the line, but this means an extra day of rest for Bosa. He gets to rest his foot Wednesday and not play until Monday.

That should take away the question mark on whether he will play Monday. Obviously, he has to go through the week, but he feels better this week than the last one.

“My foot’s feeling better than it did last Monday, that’s for sure,” Bosa said. “We’re moving in the right direction.”

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys' WR-Turned-RB: 'Dream Come True'

FRISCO - The last time CeeDee Lamb played running back was in fifth grade. The Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver can now add NFL running back to his resume after a sneaky 13-yard run on a reverse in the Cowboys win against the Los Angeles Chargers. "It reminded me of...
NFL
The Spun

Jon Gruden Reacts To What Joey Bosa Said About Derek Carr

Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa had a fantastic performance on Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, as he finished the game with two quarterback hits, a sack and a forced fumble. During his postgame press conference, Bosa was asked about the Chargers’ crucial win over a division...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Raiders#American Football#Buckeye#Chiefs
Newsbug.info

Chargers' Joey Bosa misses practice a third time and is questionable to face Chiefs

LOS ANGELES — Edge rusher Joey Bosa did not practice Friday for the third day in a row, but the Chargers have not ruled him out for their game Sunday at Kansas City. The three-time Pro Bowl player is dealing with what the team has called ankle and foot issues. He is officially listed as questionable.
NFL
ESPN

Los Angeles Chargers DE Joey Bosa rips into 'blind' officials after win

INGLEWOOD, Calif.-- Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa ripped into the officiating crew for Monday night's 28-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, calling them "blind" following a missed holding call late in the fourth quarter that ultimately led to Bosa being hit with a potentially costly penalty. "I...
NFL
CBS Sports

Chargers' Joey Bosa has sharp criticism of Derek Carr after win over Raiders: 'He shuts down under pressure'

Heading into Monday night, Derek Carr was a frontrunner in the MVP conversation and the Las Vegas Raiders were flying high with a 3-0 start to the season, but Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers were hot off of a win over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, and looking to send another message to the AFC and league as a whole. They'd achieve that mission by handing the Raiders a 28-14 defeat in primetime, one that wasn't without controversy that began with a strange lightning delay (SoFi Stadium is an indoor facility) and ended with head coach Jon Gruden criticizing the design flaws in the arena.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL

NFL Mental Health & Wellness Series – Joey Bosa

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa prioritizes his mental health by speaking with a therapist. If you or a loved one need help, call 800-273-TALK or visit MHANational.org.
NFL
elisportsnetwork.com

Injured Joey Bosa still helped Chargers put best foot forward against Chiefs

Despite not practicing all week and playing on an injured ankle and foot, Joey Bosa proved relentless in the Chargers’ road victory over the Chiefs. Benches cleared in the 9th inning as Jose Abreu slid hard into second base after being hit earlier in the inning. The Chicago White Sox defeated the Detroit Tigers 8-7. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
NFL
Daily Breeze

Chargers’ Joey Bosa, Derwin James have ‘warrior’ performances against Chiefs

Chargers safety Derwin James appeared to be physically OK when he sprinted into the tunnel at Arrowhead Stadium during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. James quickly returned to the sideline and nonchalantly informed his teammates that he had a dislocated shoulder and needed to...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Joey Bosa Calls Referees 'Really Pathetic' After Chargers Win vs. Raiders on MNF

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa was critical of the officiating following L.A.'s 28-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night. When asked after the game about an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against him in the fourth quarter, Bosa told reporters: "I didn't even know they called the f--king penalty on me because I was fuming. But, I mean, refs are blind, simple. I'm sorry, but you're blind, like open your eyes and do your job. It's so bad it's unbelievable."
NFL
Golf Digest

Chargers DE Joey Bosa rips referees (and Derek Carr) in calmest way imaginable

The, um, Los Angeles Chargers beat the, um, Las Vegas Raiders last night, 28-14. Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa was the recipient of what could have been a critical unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after he went ballistic over a holding no-call. But the thrill of victory must have sapped some of the anger out of Bosa before his post-game presser, because, frankly, while the anti-ref language he used makes this look like an all-out tirade, Bosa's demeanor is the equivalent of a 38-year-old beach bum waking up at 11:00 a.m. and being informed that the waves that morning are just average.
NFL
The Spun

Derek Carr Responds To Joey Bosa’s Brutally Honest Message

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr took a bit of a beating from Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa on Monday night, both on and off the field. Bosa sacked Carr once and hit him two other times. In total, the veteran signal caller was sacked four times in Los Angeles’ 28-14 primetime win.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Chargers’ Joey Bosa questions Derek Carr’s toughness

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Chargers All-Pro defensive end Joey Bosa took a shot at Raiders quarterback Derek Carr well after the final whistle Monday night. After the Chargers’ defense sacked Carr four times and handed the Raiders their first loss, 28-14, Bosa piled on in the postgame news conference at SoFi Stadium.
NFL
Yardbarker

Joey Bosa Harshly Criticizes Officiating Ahead of Game Against Browns

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa took aim at the officiating in his post game press conference after their 28-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Bosa was irate after he believes he was held on a play that might have led to a game-winning sack and drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the process.
NFL
ChargerReport

ChargerReport

Los Angeles, CA
45
Followers
138
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

ChargerReport is a FanNation channel covering the Los Angeles Chargers

Comments / 0

Community Policy