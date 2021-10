After losing to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, the Kansas City Chiefs are in sole possession of last place in the AFC West division with a 1-2 record. No matter the result of the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos games, which have yet to be completed, the Chiefs will be the last-place team in the AFC West this week. It’s the first time the Chiefs have held last place in the AFC West with Patrick Mahomes as their quarterback. It’s also the first time this team has seen a record below .500 since the 2015 NFL season.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO