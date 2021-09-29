Ten Hochman: About last night — favorite moments as Cardinals clinched playoff spot (with 17th win in a row) ​

(KMAland) -- The St. Louis Cardinals added two more victories to their win streak on Friday while the Royals got a win as well. Cardinals (85-69): The Cardinals swept the Cubs 8-5 and 12-4 for their 13th and 14th consecutive wins. In the first game, Paul Goldschmidt homered, drove in three and had two hits while Jose Rondon and Tyler O'Neill went deep, too, and Harrison Bader doubled. Alex Reyes got the win and J.A. Happ struck out six in four innings. In the second game, O'Neill homered again while Paul DeJong and Lars Nootbaar also went deep. Yadier Molina, Goldschmidt and Bader doubled. Nootbaar and O'Neill finished the night with three RBI apiece. Dakota Hudson earned the win on the hill.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO