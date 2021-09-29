Visualize this: Matt Nagy’s Yardage Problem
This week’s chart is simple. I wanted to know what it would look like if we plotted Nagy’s Chicago Bears offensive performances on a 2 by 2 chart. Admittedly, I’m a real sucker for a simplistic approach when I can use it. I plotted Nagy’s 51 games on the 2 x 2 matrix with passing yards on the x-axis and rushing yards on the y-axis. Note that passing yards take into account lost yardage from sacks, which is how you get the debacle from Sunday.www.windycitygridiron.com
Comments / 0