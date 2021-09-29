Visualize this: Matt Nagy’s Yardage Problem

If not for a Week 2 game in which Joe Burrow threw interceptions on three straight passes in a total meltdown, the Chicago Bears and coach Matt Nagy would likely be 0-3. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields struggled badly in his first career start on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, but he got very little help due to poor protection from the offensive line: Myles Garrett alone posted 4.5 sacks and four tackles for loss in the game, numbers that are just about unheard of.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO