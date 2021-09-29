CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Visualize this: Matt Nagy’s Yardage Problem

By Jeff Berckes
windycitygridiron.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s chart is simple. I wanted to know what it would look like if we plotted Nagy’s Chicago Bears offensive performances on a 2 by 2 chart. Admittedly, I’m a real sucker for a simplistic approach when I can use it. I plotted Nagy’s 51 games on the 2 x 2 matrix with passing yards on the x-axis and rushing yards on the y-axis. Note that passing yards take into account lost yardage from sacks, which is how you get the debacle from Sunday.

www.windycitygridiron.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Matt Nagy’s Comment About Justin Fields Is Going Viral

After going the entire offseason without giving rookie quarterback Justin Fields the majority of first-team reps, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy had his hand forced this week. And he had some interesting comments on what he’s seen from Fields so far. Speaking to the media on Friday, Nagy said...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

5 things to watch for as the Chicago Bears host the Detroit Lions, including whether Matt Nagy’s job is in danger — plus our Week 4 predictions

Justin Fields will make his second consecutive start for the Chicago Bears on Sunday, facing the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. All of Bears nation hopes it goes better than last week, when the Cleveland Browns stamped out the excitement of Fields’ first NFL start to hand the Bears a crushing 26-6 loss. As kickoff approaches on the Bears’ chance to rebound, here’s our snapshot look at the ...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Even Bears players know Matt Nagy's offense is broken

Matt Nagy is coming under fire following the Bears’ abysmal offensive outing in Sunday’s loss to the Browns, and rightfully so. Chicago’s offense was historically bad in Cleveland, where they mustered only 47 yards of offense, which was their worst output in 40 years. The Bears totaled just 24 yards in a 23-7 loss to the Lions back on Nov. 22, 1981.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Statistics#American Football
The Spun

Matt Nagy Announces Decision On Bears Starting Quarterback

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields looked pretty good in their win over the rival Detroit Lions yesterday. But with Andy Dalton on the mend, is Bears head coach Matt Nagy reconsidering who he’s chosen as starting quarterback?. Speaking to the media on Monday, Nagy made it clear that he...
NFL
audacy.com

Tiki Barber rips Bears' Matt Nagy for pathetic gameplan with Justin Fields

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy bought himself some time when the franchise traded up to draft rookie quarterback Justin Fields this past spring. How much time did he buy? Perhaps not much, considering how historically poor his offense performed on Sunday. Fields' first NFL start was a nightmare --...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Column: Matt Nagy said ‘you almost can’t even make it up’ how inept the Chicago Bears offense was in Justin Fields’ 1st start. But it’s not hard to imagine when looking at the team’s arc under Nagy.

Matt Nagy’s tenure as Chicago Bears coach reached a crisis Sunday afternoon when his stumbling offense, which has routinely been arrow down since the end of the 2018 season, was worse than ever in rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ first NFL start. There’s never a good time for a historically bad effort, but having it coincide with the highly anticipated opportunity for Fields makes things ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Chicago Bears: It’s official, Matt Nagy now wants to be fired

So, the Chicago Bears took home a victory on Sunday over the Detroit Lions and Justin Fields secured the starting job going forward, right Matt Nagy?. Despite completing five passes of more than 20 yards and proving he can do so accurately and on a rope, Fields’ job is anything but safe right now.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Q&A: Why is Matt Nagy handling Justin Fields and the starting QB role the way he is? And was the coach forced to hand over play-calling duties?

The Chicago Bears haven’t named a starting quarterback for their Week 5 game against the Raiders in Las Vegas, and judging by the questions in Brad Biggs’ weekly Bears mailbag, fans aren’t happy that Matt Nagy hasn’t pledged to stick with rookie Justin Fields. Other popular topics: the change in play callers, the lack of targets for tight ends and the Bears’ land deal in Arlington Heights. ...
NFL
247Sports

Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy's management of Justin Fields 'a dumpster fire,' says Brady Quinn

If not for a Week 2 game in which Joe Burrow threw interceptions on three straight passes in a total meltdown, the Chicago Bears and coach Matt Nagy would likely be 0-3. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields struggled badly in his first career start on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, but he got very little help due to poor protection from the offensive line: Myles Garrett alone posted 4.5 sacks and four tackles for loss in the game, numbers that are just about unheard of.
NFL
The Spun

Matt Nagy Had Telling Admission Following Sunday’s Win

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy had come under some fire this past week for his team’s questionable play-calling decisions in last Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns. He shared that there would be some changes ahead of this weekend’s game against the Detroit Lions but has neglected to say exactly what those changes would be.
NFL
chatsports.com

Dannehy: The Curious Case of Matt Nagy

Sunday’s game was among the worst we’ve seen. The backlash against Nagy has been every bit as bad. And that’s fair. There is no excuse for managing just 47 yards and one net passing yard in a league where every single rule change is engineered for more passing, more yards, more points. It’s hard to figure out Sunday is even possible. But is it possible. It happened. And the blame has to be tossed on Nagy’s lap.
NFL
bleachernation.com

Justin Fields and Matt Nagy Discuss the Move to QB1

It finally happened: Matt Nagy named Justin Fields the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback. No, it didn’t go down the way anyone would’ve wanted. No one roots for injuries. Or at least they shouldn’t. But here we are. And now, we need discuss what the Bears head coach and new QB1...
NFL
chatsports.com

Matt Nagy says ‘everything’s on the table’ to fix offense, offers few details

The morning after his offense produced a historically inept performance that gained 47 yards on 42 plays and saw his rookie quarterback get hit on more than half his throws, Bears coach Matt Nagy said “everything’s on the table” to fix it. That includes, Nagy said, potentially deciding to cede...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy