Fantasy football flex and superflex rankings for Week 4

By Eric Karabell
ESPN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to NFL Week 4 and the latest edition of the fantasy football superflex rankings, as we combine the best of the running backs, wide receivers and tight ends -- and now the quarterbacks, too! -- into one tidy package of 150 names to aid in your decision-making. If your league uses traditional flex and not the quarterbacks, so be it, just ignore them here. Whatever the case, keep up with the injury news as the week goes on and, as always, best of luck this week and beyond!

