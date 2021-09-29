Ten Common Household Bills – Do They Cost More In Yakima?

Inflation is upon and most of us are feeling the pinch of higher prices. Let's start with the home itself, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, house prices rose in July by a record 19.9 percent compared to a year earlier. Interestingly, the higher prices haven't chased away the buyers. ABC News reports sales of existing homes are up 16 percent in the first eight months of 2021 compared to last year, and up 12 percent from the same period in 2019.