CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Khloe Kardashian Sets the Record Straight on Rumors She Was Banned From the Met Gala

meaws.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose keeping up with the Kardashians have definitely noticed that, unlike her sisters, Khloe Kardashian has never been to the Met Gala. Her long-term absence led some to believe she was actually banned from the event.On Tuesday, September 28, the Good American cofounder, 37, spoke out against the rumors for the first time, letting fans know they shouldn’t always believe what they hear.During a Twitter Space chat with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, in which she also shared that she had suffered hair loss following her battle with COVID-19, a fan asked her to clarify whether she had, in fact, been forbidden from attending the star-studded benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.Kardashian shut the rumor down.

meaws.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Khloe Kardashian’s Transformation Continues To Stun Us All

Khloe Kardashian’s beauty transformation has been well documented across the internet, and the reality star and ‘Good American’ owner only continues to evolve as she posted an ad video to Instagram looking different than usual early this week. The new look comes after it was alleged that Kardashian was not in attendance at the Met Gala for reportedly being “too C-list,” although many of her family members were there.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Khloe Kardashian Rejected From TV For Being Too ‘Racy’

Khloe Kardashian recently did an ad for Good American, her clothing brand, and she took her top off for it. Apparently, it was too racy for TV. Anyone who follows Khloe Kardashian on Instagram knows that she recently posted a topless video of herself. The former Keeping up with the Kardashian star was rolling around in simply a pair of jeans. She held a top/her arm over her chest so that she didn’t actually show anything “bad.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khloe Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Rumor#Museum#American
Footwear News

Khloe Kardashian Goes Incognito in a Camouflage Dress & the Wildest Thigh-High Boots

Khloe Kardashian looked ready for action in her latest bold ensemble. The media personality decked herself out in head-to-toe camouflage this week, sharing the military-chic outfit on Instagram on Tuesday morning. The look highlighted a green and brown shirt-style dress accented with a glittering silver necklace and statement boots. The pointed-toe pair featured a similar camo print set atop a thigh-high silhouette and lifted stiletto heel, bearing resemblance to designs from Balenciaga. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) Knee-high and thigh-high boots are the must-have boot silhouettes this season. From leather twists on the trend to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Sister Khloé's New Good American Collection -- Shop Her Jeans

Kourtney Kardashian is gorgeous in a new campaign for sister Khloé Kardashian's denim line, Good American. The 42-year-old reality TV star shared the sultry photo on Instagram, posing on a bed in just a pair of skinny jeans. Kourtney wrote, "I think I found The One." Khloé additionally wrote, "I think @kourtneykardash found The One 😍 and they look damn good together!!"
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
imdb.com

Kim Kardashian and More Kardashian-Jenner Family Members React to Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Reveal

Kylie Jenner's family members couldn't be happier that she's pregnant with another little one. After the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum officially announced on Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 7 that she and Travis Scott are expecting their second child, a number of loved ones took to her comments section to share their support and excitement. Kim Kardashian wrote, "Crying!!!!" and added three heart emojis. Kourtney Kardashian posted, "Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister [heart emoji]." And Khloe Kardashian simply shared, "Awwwww," with a bunch of pleading face emojis. In...
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Ponytail Cost $10K, Hairstylist Reveals

Kim Kardashian isn't exactly known for penny-pinching, but one of her latest expenses has still caused my jaw to drop so low it threatened to detach from my face. We've all seen Kardashian's Met Gala look, which turned her into an all-black silhouette courtesy of Balenciaga. ICYMI, here is Kendall Jenner with her demons—um, I mean her sister:
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Of Course Yandy Released a Sexy Kim Kardashian Met Gala Costume

The 2021 Met Gala, which took place on Sept. 13 in New York City, featured a ton of glamorous looks like Olivia Rodrigo in a lacy Saint Laurent catsuit, Kendall Jenner in a My Fair Lady-inspired see-through Givenchy gown, Normani in a voluminous Valentino look, but there were also some puzzling moments, like Kim Kardashian's head-to-toe black ensemble from Balenciaga. (The theme was In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, btw.) It was an outfit that sparked a thousand memes, especially with the side-by-side pics of her with Kendall.
BEAUTY & FASHION
dailynewsen.com

The exorbitant price that Kim Kardashian paid for the pigtail that led to the GALA MET

The Met Gala returned this 2021, after a year missing by the pandemic, in all its splendor. The looks of her assistants did not stop anyone indifferent, either by the Tax Dress The Rich of the Congressman Alexandria Occoracore-Cortez or by the imposing Billie Erish suit. However, there was someone who shone over the others and not precisely by going full of sequins. That was Kim Kardashian, who left all the present pains with a catwhelming with which she was completely covered.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy