Khloe Kardashian Sets the Record Straight on Rumors She Was Banned From the Met Gala

Those keeping up with the Kardashians have definitely noticed that, unlike her sisters, Khloe Kardashian has never been to the Met Gala. Her long-term absence led some to believe she was actually banned from the event.On Tuesday, September 28, the Good American cofounder, 37, spoke out against the rumors for the first time, letting fans know they shouldn’t always believe what they hear.During a Twitter Space chat with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, in which she also shared that she had suffered hair loss following her battle with COVID-19, a fan asked her to clarify whether she had, in fact, been forbidden from attending the star-studded benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.Kardashian shut the rumor down.