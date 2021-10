A study from the US Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service shows the role meatpacking plants played in the spread of COVID-19. In what ERS describes as a working paper, the study outlined 49 U.S. nonmetro counties in which 20 percent or more of employment is in meatpacking, defined as meatpacking-dependent counties. This represents 41 percent of all nonmetro counties with employment in a single manufacturing industry. Meatpacking-dependent counties observed nearly ten times more COVID-19 cases in early May of 2020, compared to other manufacturing-dependent counties. By the beginning of July, the difference completely disappeared, driven by a reduction of cases in meatpacking-dependent counties.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO