Ole Miss’ Dontario Drummond Named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List
Ole Miss senior wide receiver Dontario Drummond has been tabbed to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Wednesday. Drummond is one of eight receivers to find his name on the watch list. This season, he has hauled in 20 catches for 339 yards during the Rebels’ first three contests. Drummond ranks eighth in the FBS with 113.0 receiving yards per game. His four touchdown receptions are second in the SEC and is 11th nationally.www.hottytoddy.com
