CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Ole Miss’ Dontario Drummond Named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List

hottytoddy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOle Miss senior wide receiver Dontario Drummond has been tabbed to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Wednesday. Drummond is one of eight receivers to find his name on the watch list. This season, he has hauled in 20 catches for 339 yards during the Rebels’ first three contests. Drummond ranks eighth in the FBS with 113.0 receiving yards per game. His four touchdown receptions are second in the SEC and is 11th nationally.

www.hottytoddy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Jaguars players reportedly laughed in Urban Meyer’s face when he tried apologizing for his latest controversy

By now, there’s not a football literate soul on earth who isn’t aware of the Urban Meyer crisis brewing in Duval. After weeks of speculation that Meyer might duck and run after just a couple games to take the vacant USC position, the tables turned this weekend when Meyer was spotted in an Ohio bar “dancing” with a much younger woman who was most definitely not named Shelley Meyer. Combined with the Jaguars’ 0-4 record to start the season, Meyer is now officially on the hot seat, with rumors swirling Tuesday that he was on the brink of a being fired. Ultimately Meyer survived by the skin of his teeth, but the statement from Jaguars owner Shad Khan made it clear he was about as close as you can get to being sh*tcanned without actually being sh*tcanned.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer’s Wife Tweeted About His ‘Night Out’

Urban Meyer’s wife, Shelley Meyer, was apparently aware of his night out in Columbus – at least part of it, anyway. On Saturday, alleged photos and videos of the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach enjoying himself at a bar went viral on social media. It didn’t take very long for the first-year NFL head coach to start trending on Twitter, with reactions pouring in from the sports world.
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

High school football player quits team. Watch coach’s video response that went viral

The video testimonial by a high school football coach commending a player for quitting has gone viral on social media. Kurt Hines, the head coach at Coronado High School in California, posted the short video on Twitter on Wednesday after one of his players quit the team. The video has been liked more than 28,000 times and retweeted more than 3,000 times.
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cam Newton's brother makes game-changing play for Auburn against Georgia State

Caylin Newton made a huge play for Auburn in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game against Georgia State. Newton, who is Cam Newton’s brother, broke through on the right side and blocked a Panthers’ punt, which led to an Auburn recovery and touchdown in the end zone. It cut the deficit to 24-19, as Barton Lester made the recovery with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter.
GEORGIA STATE
FanBuzz

Jalen Hurts & His Girlfriend Split Up When He Transferred to Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts has been on the national football radar since he was a four-star signal caller for Texas’ Channelview High School. He introduced himself to the college football world as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s first true freshman starting quarterback in over 30 years and held the job until the second half of the 2017 National Championship Game, when Tua Tagovailoa usurped him.
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#The Watch#Espn#American Football#Ole Miss#Rebels#Fbs#Sec#Cbs
The Spun

Urban Meyer’s Daughter Breaks Silence On Family Situation

Earlier Wednesday morning, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer reportedly called a team meeting. The Jaguars coach was caught on video at his bar in Columbus with a woman who was not his wife. The incident came after the Jaguars left Ohio without their head coach – an oddity in the NFL and elsewhere.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Sideline Photo Of Scott Frost Is Going Viral

No one really gave the Nebraska Cornhuskers a chance heading into their matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners. Although they’re on the wrong side of the scoreboard right now, they have actually been able to compete with the No. 3 team in the country. The Cornhuskers had a chance to get...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 1 Program Has A ‘Home Feel’

Arch Manning, the No. 1 college football recruit in the country, continues to travel the country, visiting major programs. Over the weekend, the five-star quarterback – and nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning – attended the Alabama vs. Ole Miss game in Tuscaloosa. It was a blowout for the Crimson Tide, who topped the Rebels, 42-21, to remain undefeated on the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Alabama RB Is Out For The Season

The Alabama Crimson Tide thoroughly dominated rival Ole Miss this past Saturday. But on Monday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban had some bad news for one of his star running backs. Per Alabama insider Cecil Hurt, Saban announced that sophomore running back Jase McClellan is slated to undergo knee surgery...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

The night Alabama’s dynasty died

It was well after midnight in Bryant-Denny Stadium and the laptop keyboards were rattling. For four hours and five minutes the night of Sept. 19, 2015, and into the following morning, Alabama and Ole Miss played one of the strangest college football games in memory -- fluke plays, crazy turnovers and rule-bending touchdowns led to perhaps the pinnacle of the Hugh Freeze experience. His brand of chaos slipped out of Tuscaloosa with a 43-37 win that, paired with the previous October’s upset in Oxford, gave Ole Miss consecutive wins over Alabama for the first time in program history.
ALABAMA STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

THE PRICE OF JOY: University of Kentucky Fined a Quarter of a Million Dollars for Too Much Celebrating

I was there in November of 1986. Well...I wasn't THERE there. But I was in front of a television and it was awesome. That was the last time, before Saturday, that Kentucky's football team beat Florida in Lexington. And yes, I find it interesting that they ended a Florida streak that was more DIFFICULT to end three years (2018) before this one.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bombshell Washington Football Team News

The Washington Football Team may have beat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but they took an all-time L on Monday. In a stunning development, a federal law enforcement raid was reportedly conducted at the Washington facilities last week. Even more stunning, Washington trainer Ryan Vermillion was “placed on administrative leave due to an ongoing criminal investigation that is unrelated to the team.”
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy