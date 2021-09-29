Immanuel Evangelical Church
Immanuel Evangelical Church, 9018 Church St., Needville, 979-793-6125: Sunday: 24th Annual Open Market Place! Turkey/Dressing $10; Raffle Tickets available. Adult Sunday School begins at 9:00am. Family Worship Service will begin at 10:15am. Leaps & Bounds (MDO program) will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays 8:30am – 2:30 pm. Wednesday night classes for the youth are as follows: K-5th 4:15pm; 6th -College 7:00pm and Confirmation Classes 7:00-8:00pm. Friday: The Senior Citizens’ lunch will begin at 11:30am.www.fbherald.com
