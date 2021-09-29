CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biogen And Japanese Partner Seek Fast-Tracked Approval For Another Alzheimer’s Drug

 8 days ago

When the Food and Drug Administration approved Biogen’s Aduhelm in June, it was the first new Alzheimer’s drug approved in nearly 20 years. That excitement soon gave way to controversy as a fast-tracked approval and contradictory data cast doubt on the drug’s effectiveness. Now three months later, Biogen and its...

