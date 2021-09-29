Wednesday Watch Grid: Game Times and Betting Line for Week 5

Every Wednesday, Rock M Nation will post game times and channels for the week’s SEC football schedule, including, of course, your Missouri Tigers. We will also include betting lines for the SEC slate as well as some other lines of interest. DISCLAIMER: Rock M Nation is not an online gambling operator, nor a gambling site of any kind. We are simply here to provide information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only. None of the staff will be using this information for gambling purposes and are not liable for any losses incurred due to the analysis contained within.