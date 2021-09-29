Woman Airlifted After Car Hits Guardrail, Catches Fire On Hwy 7
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Laquey, Mo. woman was injured on Tuesday in a crash on Missouri 7 North at 3 p.m. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Challys Beals, 68, was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Express 1500 when the vehicle travelled off the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. Beals allegedly overcorrected to the left, travelled off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail. The Chevrolet then caught fire.www.lakeexpo.com
