PHILADELPHIA PARENTS AND CAREGIVERS UNITE AROUND DEMANDS FOR DISTRICT ACCOUNTABILITY, SCHOOL SAFETY, AND PARENT VOICE

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEducation advocacy organizations and local leaders convened hundreds of parents for a dialogue on school conditions, District leadership, and how to build parent power. PHILADELPHIA — Last night, hundreds of parents from across the city joined together over Zoom and Facebook Live to demand increased accountability and transparency from the School District of Philadelphia. As unfinished asbestos remediation efforts, piles of trash, and poor communication plagued the start of this year’s historic return to school, the Philadelphia Home and School Council brought together local leaders, caregivers, and advocacy organizations, including Parents United for Public Education and the Our City Our Schools Coalition, to organize for real change for the city’s public schools. The meeting took place on the heels of Dr. William Hite’s announcement that he would be ending his tenure as Superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia after nearly a decade in the role, further energizing the conversation around changes that parents hope to see across the District.

#School Safety
